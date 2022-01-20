Ralph Lauren debuts Team USA’s opening Olympic uniforms

Team USA debuts Opening Olympics uniform A Team USA Beijing winter Olympics opening ceremony uniform designed by Ralph Lauren is displayed Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The uniforms Team USA will wear for the opening ceremonies at the Olympics in Beijing were unveiled Thursday and offer special new features.

The jackets include a special honeycomb-like fabric layer that expands or contracts in response to changes in temperature, but does not need any wires or batteries, The Associated Press reported. The technology used at previous Olympic Games required batteries.

Ralph Lauren announced the debut of the uniforms by sharing a photo of four-time Olympic snowboarder Shaun White in the opening ceremony jacket.

The female uniform features red boots and red fleece pants with predominantly navy jackets, while the men’s jackets are mostly white, The Associated Press reported. Both uniforms include navy knit beanies, navy gloves, and masks.

The team’s closing ceremony uniforms, which feature a buffalo plaid design, were previously announced in October, the AP reported.

Team USA Olympics uniforms This combination of photos shows uniforms for the Team USA Beijing winter Olympics opening ceremony, left, and closing ceremony, designed by Ralph Lauren, on display Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in New York. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Winter Olympics begin Feb. 4 in Beijing, China.

