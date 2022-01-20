ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Civil Protection working on assessment of sinkhole in Playa del Carmen street

By Playa del Carmen News
riviera-maya-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaya del Carmen, Q.R. — A sinkhole that appeared in the center of a Playa del Carmen street is being accessed. The hole was noticed by area residents on Wednesday after it appeared in the middle of...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
riviera-maya-news.com

Pair of out-of-town extortionists arrested in central Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — A man and woman accused of extorting central Playa del Carmen businesses have been jailed. The pair were taken into police custody Sunday after authorities received the report of a business extortion in Nicte-Ha. The victim was able to provide details of the event...
PUBLIC SAFETY
riviera-maya-news.com

Two main Playa del Carmen arteries undergo resurfacing

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — Two main arteries in Playa del Carmen are being repaired. Governor Carlos Joaquin reported the stripping and repaving of 115th Avenue and 28 de julio. He says the two main roadways in the city’s west are the heart of Riviera Maya and, once repaired,...
TRAFFIC
riviera-maya-news.com

Playa del Carmen adds three specialized canine officers to city team

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — Three patrol cars adapted for dogs have been added to the city’s security team. Playa del Carmen mayor Lili Campos says the three units and three additional narcotics dogs were added by the Ministry of Public Security and Municipal Transit for security operations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Torres
riviera-maya-news.com

Maya Train definitively cancelled for central Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — The head of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur) has announced the definitive cancellation of the Maya Train project through central Playa del Carmen. The project, which has become the center of much controversy in recent months, will not be moving...
TRAFFIC
riviera-maya-news.com

Man caught snorting cocaine in central Playa del Carmen jailed

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — A man who was caught snorting cocaine on a public street has been handcuffed and jailed. His arrest was made in central Playa del Carmen Wednesday when patrolling police officers came upon the man snorting a hit of cocaine from a small container. Police...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Protection#Sinkhole#Uban Construction
riviera-maya-news.com

Authorities dismantle illegal structure in Cancun Hotel Zone

Cancun, Q.R. — Another beach operation in Cancun has seen the removal of an illegal structure. This time, authorities dismantled an illegally set up massage tent from Playa Chac Mool. The removal of the massage tent was part of the state’s on-going Safe Beach Operation. The coordinated operation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
riviera-maya-news.com

Man out for walk in Playa del Carmen finds body of dead woman

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — The discovery of the body of a female was reported Wednesday afternoon in Playa del Carmen. Her body was reported to authorities by a man out for a walk from the Natura neighborhood. Her body was found when he began to walk along a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
raynetoday.com

Engineer explains ‘hop-scotch’ street work

There are reasons for the seemingly random ‘stripping’. In Tuesday’s Post Scripts column we asked if there was a reason for the “hop-scotch manner” in which city streets are being stripped for the ongoing overlay project. There is, according to Tim Mader, city engineer. “I can...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
riviera-maya-news.com

Maya Train test tracks laid along Izamal-Cancún section 4

Maya Train, Q.R. — This week, the assembly of train tracks are underway in section 4 of the Maya Train that will be used to move ballast machines. The arrival of the machines and use of the tracks to move them is being considered a test. The tracks were...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching on Tuesday for 39 people missing for several days after a boat believed to be piloted by human smugglers capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to the boat 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce, the maritime security agency reported on Twitter The man said he was with a group that left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night. He said the boat capsized in severe weather and that no one...
ACCIDENTS
riviera-maya-news.com

Fake ambulance stopped by National Guard found transporting 28 Nicaraguan migrants

Jalapa del Marqués, Qaxaca — A 21-year-old man driving an ambulance in a municipality of Oaxaca was arrested after police found him transporting migrants. Members of the National Guard intercepted the vehicle in the town of Jalapa del Marqués because it “did not correspond” to the vehicle template of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Oaxaca.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police hunt gunman after two Canadian tourists shot dead at luxury Mexico hotel

Police are looking for a shooter involved in the killing of two Canadian guests and injuring a third at a luxury hotel in Mexico on Friday.The incident took place at an upscale resort on the Riviera Maya of Quintana Roo states the suspect, a lone gunman approached the group and opened fire at them, according to Riviera Maya News.According to the authorities, the suspect, who is believed to have fired the shots, has a “long” criminal record in Canada, reported Reuters. Quintana Roo’s head of public security, Lucio Hernandez posted photos of the alleged shooter – a man in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Peru races to save birds threatened by oil spill

A Lima zoo is racing to save dozens of seabirds, including protected penguins, after 6,000 barrels of crude oil spilled off Peru's coast due to waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific. More than 40 birds, including Humboldt penguins -- listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature -- were brought to the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo after being rescued from polluted beaches and nature reserves. "We have never seen anything like this in the history of Peru," biologist Liseth Bermudez told AFP, while tending to a bird. "We didn't think it was going to be of this magnitude."
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy