Civil Protection working on assessment of sinkhole in Playa del Carmen street

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching on Tuesday for 39 people missing for several days after a boat believed to be piloted by human smugglers capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to the boat 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce, the maritime security agency reported on Twitter The man said he was with a group that left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night. He said the boat capsized in severe weather and that no one...

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO