GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers wait for 1.3600 support to fail

The British pound fell hard on Friday to break down below the 200-day EMA. One of the things that grabs my attention rather quickly is the fact that we have broken down below the bottom of two shooting stars in a row, so that does suggest that we are perhaps going to see more selling pressure. The 1.3550 level has offered a certain amount of support, but I do think it is probably likely that we will try to test the bottom of this candlestick. If we do break down below the candlestick from the session on Friday, it could open up a move to the 1.35 handle.

CURRENCIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO