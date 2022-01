A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Co Tipperary The incident, which gardai say involved a single car and a pedestrian, happened at around 5.50pm on Sunday night on Castle Street in Cahir.The pedestrian, who was a man in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital but later died.A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out.The driver of the car was not hurt.Castle Street in Cahir was closed on Monday morning to allow a forensic investigation to take place.Gardai are appealing for witnesses. Read More Private hospitals will ‘support NHS’ through CovidAldi cheers ‘best ever’ Christmas and commits to 2022 price pledgeMan charged after death of 22-year-old found seriously injured in car park

ACCIDENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO