(Pocket-lint) - Disney has been coy about which Marvel Studios production is next up to hit its streaming service. But, now, it's official: Moon Knight. The studio first revealed during its Disney+ Day presentation last year that it was working on the TV series, and it's finally just treated us all to a first trailer while confirming when we will be able to watch it. Here's everything you need to know about Moon Knight, including what the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four project is about, who stars in it, when it will be available, and how to stream it.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO