Winnebago designed an electric camper built on a Ford Transit van with a 125-mile range — see inside the e-RV

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Winnebago Industries' e-RV on the road.

Winnebago Industries

  • Famed RV maker Winnebago has unveiled an electric Ford Transit camper van with a 125-mile range.
  • The tiny home on wheels has a bathroom, kitchen, and bed.
  • Winnebago, Thor, and Mercedes-Benz have all recently announced electric RV concepts.
Calling all road travel enthusiasts with crippling fear for the state of our environment.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV on the road.

Winnebago Industries

Famed RV maker Winnebago has announced the e-RV, an electric camper van concept based on a Ford Transit chassis complete with a kitchen, bathroom, and bed.
A rendering of Winnebago Industries' e-RV interior.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago

The tiny electric home on wheels was unveiled Tuesday at the Florida RV Supershow.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV on the road.

Winnebago Industries

For now, Winnebago's electrified RV is just a concept vehicle. But the model on display at the RV trade show is a "fully viable and functioning" camper van, the company told Insider in an email.
A rendering of Winnebago Industries' e-RV interior.

Winnebago Industries

Mercedes-Benz, Thor Industries, and now Winnebago have all announced electrified RV concepts since the start of 2022, signaling a potential boom in an industry that had yet to see any serious contenders before the New Year.
The Mercedes-Benz EQV and Sortimo conversion concept.

Daimler

Insider

But unlike Mercedes-Benz, which converted its own EQV van, and Thor, which is using its in-house chassis with the help of Roush, Winnebago's concept camper is based on a Ford Transit.
The Mercedes-Benz EQV and Sortimo conversion concept.

Daimler

Insider , Thor Industries

Winnebago already has a collection of camper vans based on Ram Promaster and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis.
A Winnebago Revel built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago

But so far, the RV maker's only Ford Transit tiny home on wheels is the Ekko, a bulkier Class C RV.
A Winnebago Ekko.

Winnebago

Winnebago

Instead of deploying the Ford e-Transit as the base of its camper, Winnebago used Lightning eMotors' electric system to electrify its Transit van.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago

The popular RV maker's advanced technology arm spent two years developing this aptly named e-RV, which is divided into a galley, bed, and bathroom.
A rendering of Winnebago Industries' e-RV interior.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago

The galley has all of the classic RV kitchen staples — like a refrigerator, induction cooktop, and sink — while the bathroom has a toilet and shower.
A rendering of Winnebago Industries' e-RV interior.

Winnebago Industries

The camper van has WiFi for remote workers, a water heater, and an air conditioner with a heater.
A rendering of Winnebago Industries' e-RV interior.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago

The camper and its furnishings are powered by the 86-kilowatt-hour battery system, which can be charged in as little as 45 minutes.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV on the road.

Winnebago Industries

The battery also allows the RV to hit an honest range of 125 miles. This isn't far, but according to an April 2021 study from the RV Industry Association, over half of new RV buyers are traveling under 200 miles.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV.

Winnebago Industries

RVIA

Additional information like pricing will be announced closer to the camper's retail debut. But for now, Winnebago is being mum about its future plans for RV electrification.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV.

Winnebago Industries

Facebook

