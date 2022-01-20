Winnebago designed an electric camper built on a Ford Transit van with a 125-mile range — see inside the e-RV

Winnebago Industries' e-RV on the road. Winnebago Industries

Famed RV maker Winnebago has unveiled an electric Ford Transit camper van with a 125-mile range.

The tiny home on wheels has a bathroom, kitchen, and bed.

Winnebago, Thor, and Mercedes-Benz have all recently announced electric RV concepts.

A rendering of Winnebago Industries' e-RV interior. Winnebago Industries

Calling all road travel enthusiasts with crippling fear for the state of our environment.Famed RV maker Winnebago has announced the e-RV, an electric camper van concept based on a Ford Transit chassis complete with a kitchen, bathroom, and bed.

The Mercedes-Benz EQV and Sortimo conversion concept. Daimler

The tiny electric home on wheels was unveiled Tuesday at the Florida RV Supershow.For now, Winnebago's electrified RV is just a concept vehicle. But the model on display at the RV trade show is a "fully viable and functioning" camper van, the company told Insider in an email.Mercedes-Benz, Thor Industries, and now Winnebago have all announced electrified RV concepts since the start of 2022, signaling a potential boom in an industry that had yet to see any serious contenders before the New Year.

But unlike Mercedes-Benz, which converted its own EQV van, and Thor, which is using its in-house chassis with the help of Roush, Winnebago's concept camper is based on a Ford Transit.

A Winnebago Revel built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis. Winnebago Industries

Winnebago already has a collection of camper vans based on Ram Promaster and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis.

A Winnebago Ekko. Winnebago

But so far, the RV maker's only Ford Transit tiny home on wheels is the Ekko, a bulkier Class C RV.

Winnebago Industries' e-RV. Winnebago Industries

Instead of deploying the Ford e-Transit as the base of its camper, Winnebago used Lightning eMotors' electric system to electrify its Transit van.

The popular RV maker's advanced technology arm spent two years developing this aptly named e-RV, which is divided into a galley, bed, and bathroom.

The galley has all of the classic RV kitchen staples — like a refrigerator, induction cooktop, and sink — while the bathroom has a toilet and shower.The camper van has WiFi for remote workers, a water heater, and an air conditioner with a heater.

The camper and its furnishings are powered by the 86-kilowatt-hour battery system, which can be charged in as little as 45 minutes.The battery also allows the RV to hit an honest range of 125 miles. This isn't far, but according to an April 2021 study from the RV Industry Association, over half of new RV buyers are traveling under 200 miles.

Additional information like pricing will be announced closer to the camper's retail debut. But for now, Winnebago is being mum about its future plans for RV electrification.

