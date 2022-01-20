ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google commences Android games testing on Windows PCs

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 20 (ANI): Microsoft had announced Windows 11 with the promise it will support Android apps, although that functionality wasn't at the time ready for the launch of the desktop platform. According to GSM Arena, now Google...

Miami Herald

Consoles and PCs Are OK. But Mobile Games Are Lucrative and Accessible

By betting big on mobile games with the $12.7 billion acquisition of Zynga, which publishes some of the most popular games - Farmville, Words With Friends - and has a cult-like following, Take-Two Interactive becomes the largest player in this rapidly-growing space. It will give the company, publisher of Grand...
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft releases new Cumulative Update for Windows 11 PCs

Microsoft today released KB5009566 (OS Build 22000.434) Cumulative Update for Windows 11 PCs. This update fixes several security vulnerabilities and a known issue that affects Japanese Input Method Editors (IME). Find the official change log below. This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:. Addresses a known issue that...
SOFTWARE
Android Headlines

Google Will Soon Bring Nearby Share To Windows PCs

Microsoft has officially confirmed that the Windows 11 OS will gain the support of Android apps. Along with other features, Google has now confirmed a new feature that will allow users to seamlessly transfer files between Android and Windows 11 PC. Taking a dig at AirDrop and other alternatives, Google...
SOFTWARE
State
Washington State
The Independent

Google is building an augmented reality headset, reports claim

Google is building an augmented reality headset called Project Iris that could ship in 2024.The device will use outward-facing cameras to overlay computer graphics onto the real world, and apparently work on battery power.The headset would be powered by a custom Google processor and run Android, although it is possible it could also use an as-yet undeveloped operating system, according to a report from The Verge. Members of Google’s Pixel team are reportedly working on the hardware, but it is not yet known if it will be Pixel-branded like its smartphones.The core team working on the headset is made of...
TECHNOLOGY
onmsft.com

Google Play Games beta launches on Windows PC in 3 regions

Google today announced the launch of a beta testing period for Google Play Games on Windows PC. The Google Play Games essentially allows PC owners to play video games designed for Android smartphones and tablets on their Windows laptop and PC. The system lets users use the same Google account to transfer progress between devices and earn Google Play Points for making purchases within the Windows Google Play Games app.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Google Play Games app is now available for Windows PCs in three countries

Google today announced the availability of Google Play Games beta app for Windows PCs. Google Play Games app will allow you to browse, download, and play select mobile games on a Windows desktop or laptop. These games will support keyboard and mouse, seamless sync across devices, and integration with Google Play Points. You can start playing on your phone, switch to your PC, then pick up on your phone again. Google Play Games for PC beta is now live in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Google will expand to other regions later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Google

Google shows off Play Games app for Windows PCs & lists spec requirements [Gallery]

As part of the beta, Google today fully previewed the UI of its Play Games for Windows PC app. It also shared the specs needed to run Android games on your laptop and desktop. Google Play Games shares more than a few similarities with Stadia’s Progressive Web App (PWA) from the service’s logo in the top-left corner to three navigation tabs and a series of icons, including a profile avatar/name, at the right. You can quickly view download progress here.
TECHNOLOGY
Hot Hardware

Google Play Games Beta Brings Android Gaming To PC, What You Need To Know

Several months ago, Microsoft began testing Android apps on Windows 11 PCs. Those who run Windows 11 can already download and use apps from the Amazon App Store, but Google Play isn’t officially supported. However, the Android-maker announced in December it would bring Google Play Games to PC. Now, it’s launched a limited beta that does just that.
VIDEO GAMES
TheConversationAU

Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard: with the video game industry under new management, what's going to change?

In 1979, a group of disgruntled Atari employees decided to quit and create their own company. Activision was the world’s first “third-party” game development company, producing and publishing titles for other companies’ platforms. Fast-forward 43 years and the company that is now Activision Blizzard has been bought by one of the major platform owners in the industry, Microsoft, for a blistering US$68.7 billion dollars (around A$95.6 billion) – the largest sale in the history of the video game industry. This sale is also massive in terms of the game franchises Microsoft now has control over; it now owns blockbuster franchises such as...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Full specs sheet leaked for Realme 9 Pro

Washington [US], January 23 (ANI): Even though Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro 'Plus's renders and specs got out in the last few days, there were a few gaps in the specs sheet of the former. However, according to GSM Arena, new leaks for the phones have filled in the...
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Play Games beta ready for Windows in some key markets

Back in December, we mentioned Google Play Games would be coming to Windows in 2022. The beta version is ready and is launching on PC in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and South Korea. Google’s goal has always been to deliver services and products that work better together. Google Play Games is for mobile gamers who want to continue and access their previous plays in other devices. Signs-ups have just opened for the countries mentioned and we can expect they will be opened for more markets in the near future.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro will have a new notch design – here’s what it might look like

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more Pictured above are two devices that you should recognize. The notch cutout at the top serves two purposes. First of all, it houses the Face ID components that deliver one of the iPhone’s signature features and a huge security advantage over Android. Secondly, the notch gives the iPhone an identity. The iPhone 13 was the first generation of iPhones to change the notch. Until then, Apple used the same design, as introduced on the 2017 iPhone X. But the notch is going away...
CELL PHONES
atlantanews.net

Apple Charging Cable Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Nomad, APPLE, Nomad

Latest released the research study on Global Apple Charging Cable Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Apple Charging Cable Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Apple Charging Cable. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Anker (China), Native Union (Hong Kong), Nomad (United States), Fusechicken (United States), PISEN (Malaysia), UGREEN (China), ROMOSS (China), PHILIPS (Netherlands) and APPLE (United States).
MARKETS
BGR.com

Best cheap laptops in 2022: The most bang for your buck

If you’re looking to buy one of the best cheap laptops, then you’ve got your work cut out for you. Not only are there hundreds of options out there, but not all laptops are created equal. Because of that, we’ve put together a list of cheap laptops that should help you narrow down your choices. Of course, when you’re looking for a cheap laptop, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, what exactly does cheap mean? For us, cheap usually means any laptop under $600, though there are a couple of places you might need to go above...
COMPUTERS
MarketWatch

Google, Epic Games agree to trial in early 2023

Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Epic Games Inc. have agreed to start their antitrust lawsuit in late January 2023, according to a filing in federal court in Northern California last week. Epic, the maker of the popular Fortnite game, is suing Google over alleged antitrust violations after Fortnite was dropped from the both the Google Play Store and Apple Inc.'s App Store in August 2020. Epic and Apple went to court last year, a split decision of sorts that has been appealed by both companies.
BUSINESS

