Wallace and Gromit Return With New Movie Coming to Netflix

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
For the first time in almost 15 years, the most beloved stop-motion animated franchise is getting a new installment. Wallace & Gromit, the ongoing tales of a bumbling British inventor and his loyal pooch, will return with a new film that will debut on Netflix. The as-yet untitled movie...

