Drivers in Lowell, Massachusetts, are sounding the alarm about a bridge they say has become so rickety that they are afraid it could collapse at any moment. The Rourke Bridge is a critical link over the Merrimack River, carrying roughly 27,000 vehicles a day. It was supposed to be temporary when it was first built in 1983, but it is still standing and some say they fear it is crumbling.

LOWELL, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO