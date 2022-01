From sampling any of the four singles that preceded Little Green House, the debut record from the barely-out-of-high-school punks in Anxious, it’s clear that the pressure of relationships and the general sense of dread that weighs upon you in your formative years as you look toward the future weighs heavily on the band (in other words, the band sounds anxious—who would’ve guessed!). In addition to the singles being tidied up from the more demo-quality and post-hardcore-conscious early EPs and singles, House sees the group try out a more streamlined pop-punk sound—with the occasional guitar noodling feeling native to the Midwest emo scene—with particularly yearny lyrics standing out in moments like the coda on “Growing Up Song.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO