ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Barbados PM appears to have swept general elections

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The party of Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley appears to have won every legislative seat...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
globalvoices.org

Clean sweep for incumbent Mia Mottley in Barbados’ first election as a republic

After Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced a snap election to be held on January 19, 2022 — a year and a half before it was constitutionally due — she was roundly criticised, perhaps most vocally by the opposition Democratic Labour Party (DLP), which called the move “alarming” to the country's democracy and an attempt by Mottley and her Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to consolidate power. In the wee hours of January 20, however, as the final results were tallied, it became startlingly evident that Mottley's gamble had paid off, with her party sailing to a definitive victory.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
theridgefieldpress.com

Barbados PM sworn in after 2nd consecutive elections sweep

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley was sworn in for a second term Thursday after her party appeared to have swept every legislative seat in the first elections the island nation held as a republic since casting off the British monarchy. Mottley’s Barbados Labor...
POLITICS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Another 30-0 Landslide Victory for Mia Mottley in Barbados Election

According to preliminary results, Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her Barbados Labor Party (BLP) have won another convincing landslide victory at the polls, taking all 30 seats in parliament for a second consecutive time in Barbados Election. Fresh from her leadership of moving Barbados into the republican system of government...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
95.5 FM WIFC

Early Barbados election results favor incumbent PM Mottley

(Reuters) – Preliminary results trickled in late on Wednesday from the first general election Barbados has held since becoming a republic last year, with initial returns strongly favoring the Barbados Labor Party (BLP) of Prime Minister Mia Mottley. The BLP went into the vote holding 29 of the 30...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mia Mottley
wincountry.com

Barbados to hold first election since becoming a republic

(Reuters) – Barbados on Wednesday will hold general elections called by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the Caribbean nation’s first vote since it became a republic last year by removing the British Queen as its sovereign. Mottley, whose Barbados Labor Party now controls 29 of the legislature’s 30 seats,...
WORLD
AFP

Portugal begins early voting in snap general election

Early voting began in Portugal on Sunday for a snap general election, with polls showing the incumbent Socialists still ahead though with their lead over the nearest centre-right rivals narrowing. The early voting option was provided this year to reduce crowding on election day, next Sunday, due to the pandemic.
WORLD
The Independent

US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine as fears of war with Russia mount

The State Department on Sunday ordered the families of all American personnel at the US Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.The department told the dependents of staffers at the U. Embassy in Kiev that they must leave the country. It also said that non-essential embassy staff could leave Ukraine at government expense.The move came amid rising tensions about Russia's military buildup on the Ukraine border that were not eased during talks Friday between secretary of state Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva. State Department officials stressed the Kiev embassy will remain open and that the announcement does not constitute an evacuation. The move had been under consideration for some time and does not reflect an easing of US support for Ukraine, the officials said.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#San Juan#Ap#British#Barbados Labor Party#The House Of Assembly#Parliament#The Caribbean Community
wcn247.com

Armenia's president resigns, says office has no power

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The president of Armenia has announced his resignation, complaining that his office is not granted sufficient powers to allow him to be an effective head of state. Armen Sarkissian was chosen as president by the national parliament in 2018 as Armenia was transitioning from a presidential system of government to a parliamentary one. He was recommended for the job by outgoing President Serzh Sargsyan. In his resignation statement Sunday, Sarkissian said that when he decided to take the post, “I was relying on the proposal made to me, according to which the new presidential institution will have tools, opportunities to influence foreign policy, economic, investment policy.” But, he said, “the president does not have the necessary tools.”
WORLD
AFP

Pro-Ankara party looks set to win Turkish Cypriot vote in snap poll

A right-wing nationalist party has won the majority of Turkish Cypriot votes in snap legislative elections in the breakaway northern region of Cyprus, according to provisional official results released Monday. The self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) -- recognised only by Ankara -- has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and the plummeting value of the Turkish lira. The National Unity Party (UBP) of right-wing nationalist Ersin Tatar, a close ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, won 39.5 percent of the vote, strengthening its presence in the TRNC parliament by taking 24 out of 50 seats. As in 2018, the pro-Ankara UBP will have to form a coalition to govern.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wcn247.com

Western diplomats meet Afghan activists amid Taliban talks

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Western diplomats are meeting with Afghan women’s rights activists and human rights defenders in Oslo ahead of the first official talks with the Taliban in Europe since they took over control of Afghanistan in August. The closed-door meeting was a chance to hear from civil society in Afghanistan and the Afghan diaspora about their demands and assessment of the current situation on the ground. The meeting was taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital and was attended by representatives of the EU, the U.S., Britain, France, Italy and hosts Norway. The three-day talks opened on Sunday with direct meetings between the Taliban and civil society representatives.
WORLD
wcn247.com

Honduran Congress splits, threatens new president's plans

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduran President-elect Xiomara Castro is facing a growing crisis: Dueling sessions of the newly elected Congress on Sunday elected different sets of leaders. That threatens Castro’s ability to push promised reforms to battle poverty and insecurity in a country that is a major source of uncontrolled migration. But a sizable bloc of deputies from her own Liberty and Refoundation party rebelled against her attempt to build a legislative majority by promising leadership of Congress to an allied party. That split threatens to give control of the legislature back to National and Liberal Parties that had traded the presidency for generations.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
AFP

Draghi in the mix as Italy elects new president

Italy's parliament begins voting Monday for a new president, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi the favourite but far from guaranteed in a race that risks destabilising the government. Italy's presidency is largely ceremonial, but the head of state wields considerable power during political crises, from dissolving parliament to picking new prime ministers and denying mandates to fragile coalitions.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

News report: Australian leader's WeChat account taken over

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A newspaper has reported Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s account on Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat has been taken over and renamed. Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported Morrison’s 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page has been renamed “Australian Chinese new life” earlier this month. The change was made without the government’s knowledge. Morrison’s office declined to comment on the report on Monday. Joint Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security Chair James Paterson accused the Chinese Communist Party of censoring the prime minister with elections due by May. Paterson is a member of Morrison’s conservative Liberal Party. Paterson called on all lawmakers to boycott the platform.
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Statue tumbled in Puerto Rico before Spanish king's visit

Unknown people toppled a statue of Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León in the pre-dawn hours of Monday ahead of a visit of King Felipe VI to the U.S. Caribbean territory of Puerto Rico.Col. José Juan García, police commissioner for San Juan told The Associated Press that officers patrolling the cobblestone streets of the capital's historic district heard a loud bang at 4:30 a.m. and found the statue broken in pieces.“It sounded like an explosion,” he said.The statue was made of melted steel from British cannons and featured the Spanish explorer facing south with his left hand on...
POLITICS
wcn247.com

Italy begins voting for next president with unclear slate

ROME (AP) — The first round of voting for Italy’s next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates following three-time ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s reluctant withdrawal. The situation that is likely to persist until Thursday. Italy’s lawmakers and special regional representatives are set to vote for a successor to Sergio Mattarella as Italy’s head of state. It's a largely ceremonial post but still requires political acumen and constitutional knowledge to steer Italy through its political crises. Parties met over the weekend but were unlikely to tip their hands until the third round of voting on Thursday. That's when a candidate can win with a simple majority.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wcn247.com

EU set for show of unity as Russia invasion fears mount

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are aiming to put on a fresh display of resolve and unity in support of Ukraine,. It comes amid confusion about whether Russia President Vladimir Putin intends to order an invasion of Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that “all members of the European Union are united. We are showing unprecedented unity." Borrell says that, for now at least, the EU will not follow a U.S. move and order the families of European embassy personnel in Ukraine to leave. He says the ministers will be keen to hear about that from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will join the meeting virtually.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

UK court to rule on Assange bid to prevent US extradition

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s High Court is set to rule on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can take his fight against U.S. extradition to the U.K. Supreme Court. The decision is the latest step in Assange’s long battle to avoid being sent to the United States to face espionage charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of classified documents. Just over a year ago, a district court judge in London rejected an extradition request on the grounds that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. The High Court overturned that ruling after the U.S. promised that Assange would not face severely restrictive conditions. Now Assange hopes to take an appeal to Britain's top court.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Burkina Faso president, apparently detained, calls for unity

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — A statement from the Twitter account of Burkina Faso’s president urged dialogue and invited the military to lay down arms Monday after soldiers told The Associated Press they had detained the leader in a mutiny. “Our nation is going through difficult...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy