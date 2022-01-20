ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Perkins Urges LeBron James And Anthony Davis To Protect Lakers Coach Frank Vogel: “Frank Vogel Being The Scapegoat Is Ridiculous. … I Want To See LeBron James And Anthony Davis Actually Come Out And Stand Up For Him.”

Cover picture for the articleWith the NBA All-Star break approaching soon, the Los Angeles Lakers are yet to show signs of any dominance this season. Before the season began, many sports pundits had the Lakers as one of the favorites to win the title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, the purple and gold are...

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
5 coaches to replace Frank Vogel in the summer if the Lakers fire him

To this point of the season, it is fair to say that the Los Angeles Lakers have not met their lofty expectations. This past off-season, the purple and gold reloaded in a big and bad way. They brought in former Lakers who were glue guys from the previous championship in Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, and Rajon Rondo.
10 Greatest Boston Celtics Players Of All Time

The Boston Celtics feature one of the most legendary histories of any franchise in the NBA. The Celtics are tied with the Lakers for the most championships with 17. In their heyday, the Celtics won the title each season from 1959 to 1966. In the 1960s alone, the Celtics won every year except in 1967.
“Love you Infinity” LeBron James’ mother pens a heartfelt note thanking him for early surprise gift ahead of her 54th birthday

LeBron James is the biggest NBA player right now and a globally renowned athlete. On the court, he has done it all, achieving all major accolades in the NBA. He has won multiple MVPs, multiple Finals MVPs, All-Star selections, All-NBA selections, All-Defensive selections, Championships, everything. He is the perfect basketball player and a leader any team could ask for.
Denzel Washington On Who Is The Greatest Basketball Player Of All Time: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game... When Michael Jordan Made That Famous Shot, And We Went Out To Dinner That Night..."

When it comes to the debate for being regarded as the greatest player of all time, usually people tend to choose either LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Even among them, the majority of people tend to tilt towards Jordan. After all, MJ achieved a lot of things in the NBA....
Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Anthony Davis News

It’s been over a month and 17 games since Anthony Davis stepped foot on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. But it looks like the wait for his return is almost over. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Davis is listed as “probable” to play for the Lakers on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. If he plays, it will mark his first game since December 17, when he played 20 minutes in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
LeBron James Buys Mercedes G Wagon For His Mother Gloria James On Her Birthday

Most people know that LeBron James went through some struggles as a child and that his mother worked quite hard to raise him as a single mother. LeBron made the sacrifices she made worth it, becoming arguably the greatest basketball player of all time and one of the richest people in the world.
Kevin Love on Lakers: “I wouldn’t be surprised if they figure it out”

Kevin Love was a college teammate of Russell Westbrook, and he won a ring playing with LeBron James. He knows them both. He also said he thinks these Lakers can still figure it out, speaking on The Old Man and the Three podcast with J.J. Redick. Love also said the return of Anthony Davis — which could come Sunday against the Heat — is the key.
When Phil Jackson Called Out LeBron James For Traveling Every Time He Catches The Basketball If He's Off The Ball: “He Catches The Ball, Moves Both His Feet. You See It Happen All The Time.”

Phil Jackson's name resonates with winning in the NBA. The legendary coach arrived on the scene with the Chicago Bulls as an assistant coach for the franchise. Later on, he took on the responsibilities as a head coach and won six NBA Championships with the team. Apart from that, Jackson,...
