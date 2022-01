Damian Lillard has had a tough year this season, as he has been dealing with an abdominal injury. He has only played in 29 of the Trail Blazers' games this year. The abdominal issue was definitely serious, and there's no doubt that it has affected Damian Lillard's performance this season. It was reported earlier this month that Damian Lillard could end up missing the rest of the season due to this issue.

