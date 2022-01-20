ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elton John’s Farewell Tour Resumes After Nearly 2 Years

Cover picture for the articleSo where were we? Nearly two years since the previous concert of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton John took to the stage on Wednesday (January 19, 2022) to resume his much-delayed final run. The 21-song set at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La., marked the legendary performer’s...

