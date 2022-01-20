Elton John’s Farewell Tour Resumes After Nearly 2 Years

The 33rd annual GLAAD Awards have unveiled this year’s list of nominees and, among them, is Sir Elton John and Melissa Etheridge. They are competing against each other in the outstanding music artist category, which also includes artists Demi Lovato and Halsey. The GLAAD Awards highlighted Sir Elton’s The Lockdown Sessions and Melissa earned her nod for One Way Out. As for Demi and Halsey, their respective albums Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over and If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power secured them nods.

