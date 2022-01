An unusual international break in January has provided Everton with some much-needed breathing space to consider their next move in their search for a new manager.It is more than a week since they started the process of looking for their seventh permanent boss in six years following the sacking of the unpopular and underachieving Rafael Benitez after just 200 days in charge.The list of those linked to the vacancy is now in double figures and while those who are considered genuine contenders currently numbers less than half-a-dozen it is understood the club are still canvassing prospective candidates with only three...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 HOURS AGO