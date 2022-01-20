ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

South African farming: new policy offers promise, but there's fixing to be done too

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrucks lining outside a container yard in Cape Town, South Africa. Infrastructure backlogs are a threat to food exports. Photo by Nardus Engelbrecht/Gallo Images via Getty ImagesFor most agricultural subsectors, South Africa is emerging from one of the best years. The 2020/21 season saw bumper harvests for grains, oilseeds and some...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Could Ethiopia’s ‘false banana’ be a wonder crop in face of the climate crisis?

The climate crisis, exacerbated by the Covid pandemic, has increased food insecurity for millions of people, particularly in the Global South.The United Nations warns that over the next 30 years, food supply and food security will be severely threatened if more is not done to tackle global heating, and crops’ vulnerability to increasing extremes such as prolonged droughts, heatwaves, flash-flooding and insect infestations. For example, global yields of both maize and wheat are projected to significantly decline due to climate impacts caused by emissions from fossil-fuel burning. In Africa and Central America, nearly 950 million metric tonnes of maize is...
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Leading South African COVID scientist accuses West of racism over skeptical response to country’s Omicron research

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A senior South African scientist has accused Western nations of racism, over the way they skeptically received early data from the country showing that the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is relatively mild.
SCIENCE
Lancaster Farming

African Greens Offer New Markets for Familiar Plants

To most American growers, the leaves of the sweet potato plant are just residue, a byproduct of producing a marketable tuber. To many West Africans, the leaves are a delightful food in themselves. As African immigrants bring their tastes to the United States, and Black Americans seek to recover food...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities.Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain Members of opposition parties, ranging from centrists to far-right supporters, also attended.The demonstration came as Spanish politicians are campaigning before an early election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking center stage.Carlos Bueno, head of Alma Rural 2021,...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Boston Globe

A new salt arrives from a South African desert

If you are interested in artisan finishing salts, there’s no shortage of choices from white, pink, black, pale gray, and blue — harvested from regions across the globe. Recently, a new salt has become available in the United States — Oryx Desert Salt. The sun-dried salt is harvested from a remote 20-square-mile salt pan, or salt flat, in the Kalahari Desert of South Africa formed by an ancient underground salt lake replenished by flowing streams. Pure and unprocessed, and mineral-rich, without additives, the translucent white crystals have an exceptionally soft but full and fresh briny flavor. Samantha Skyring of Cape Town, South Africa, founded the company more than a decade ago, inspired by a journey there she took years before. On her trek, she encountered oryx gazelles, a type of antelope with long, speared horns. The animal, she learned, can survive for months without water but can’t go for long without licking salt — hence the name of her company. Skyring sells her salt in Europe and widely throughout her country, largely to chefs (8.8 ounces, $7.99 to $8.25; 3.2 ounces in a grinder, $6.99). In addition to the coarse salt, she’s added smoked and wine salt in refillable grinders and Madagascar Black pepper sourced from small-scale farmers. The company donates a portion of profits to the Khomani San and Mier, indigenous communities living in the Kalahari. Available at Whole Foods Market locations and amazon.com.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
East Bay Times

On Gardening: South African geophytes

Today’s column, following our recent overview of South African succulent plants, presents South African geophytes, another large category of plants in this botanical hot spot. For review, geophytes are perennial plants with an underground food storage organ, e.g., a bulb, tuber, corm, or rhizome. Succulent plant specialists do not...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Industry#South African#Getty#La Ni A#The Land Reform Agency
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX To Launch Three South African-Made Nanosatellites: Why This Is Historically Important

Elon Musk is giving a major hat-tip to his birthplace by launching the first nanosatellite constellation made entirely in South Africa on today’s SpaceX Transporter-3 mission. What Happened: According to a report from South Africa’s News24, the three nanosatellites are part of the first Maritime Domain Awareness Satellite constellation...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
Country
China
AFP

Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame': WHO

The Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director said Sunday. "We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before Covid-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back," Kluge said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Peru races to save birds threatened by oil spill

A Lima zoo is racing to save dozens of seabirds, including protected penguins, after 6,000 barrels of crude oil spilled off Peru's coast due to waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific. More than 40 birds, including Humboldt penguins -- listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature -- were brought to the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo after being rescued from polluted beaches and nature reserves. "We have never seen anything like this in the history of Peru," biologist Liseth Bermudez told AFP, while tending to a bird. "We didn't think it was going to be of this magnitude."
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

5 ways climate change increases the threat of tsunamis, from collapsing ice shelves to sea level rise

The enormous eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, triggered a tsunami that reached countries all around the Pacific rim, even causing a disastrous oil spill along 21 beaches in Peru. In Tonga, waves about 2 metres high were recorded before the sea level gauge failed, and waves of up to 15m hit the west coasts of Tongatapu Islands, ‘Eua, and Ha’apai Islands. Volcanic activity could continue for weeks or months, but it’s hard to predict if or when there’ll be another such powerful eruption. Most tsunamis are caused by earthquakes, but a significant percentage (about 15%) are...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Bank did not raise interest rates soon enough, says former deputy governor

The Bank of England failed to act quickly enough to hike interest rates as rampant inflation took hold and will now have to “move faster” with further rises, the Bank’s former deputy governor has warned.Sir Charlie Bean, who was deputy governor for monetary policy throughout the financial crisis and a recently-retired member of the UK’s fiscal watchdog, criticised the Bank’s decision to hold off from raising rates until December.He told the PA news agency that policymakers should have acted in November, or earlier, as the economy showed signs of overheating.If I was on the MPC, I would have been in...
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Bill Gates Warns of Pandemics That Could Turn Out Worse Than COVID

Bill Gates, the visionary who warned us about a pandemic five years before it actually happened, has said that future pandemics could turn out far worse than COVID-19, The Independent reported. Gates reportedly said this as his charitable foundation donated $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) to fight the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent future pandemics.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy