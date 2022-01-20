ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix has Launched Two New Mobile Games for Subscribers

By Harry Slater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd here’s the thing – they don’t look too shabby. While the catalog of games Netflix has released on its new service thus far has been a little underwhelming, these two appear to be bucking that trend. A bit, at least. We...

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
Motley Fool

Netflix Finally Says the C Word

Netflix's competition has increased substantially in the last two years. Management has long denied the impact, which now seems like a mistake. To keep shareholders happy, Netflix needs to make a big move like an acquisition or an expansion of its business. It's a tough time to be a Netflix...
TV & VIDEOS
The Drum

Adverty launches two new mobile games through partnership with Blayze Games

Stockholm, 13 January 2022: Adverty AB (publ) and Blayze Games, a US-based developer of mobile First Person Shooter (FPS) games, today announce a partnership that sees Adverty’s multi-patented In-Play™ ad technology integrated into hit Blayze titles Bullet Force and Forward Assault, which boast more than 30 million global downloads combined.
VIDEO GAMES
#Mobile Game#Open World
gamingonphone.com

Square Enix has released a new ChocoboGP mobile game for Android and iOS

Square Enix, the popular makers of games like Final Fantasy and Life is Strange, have brought forward their newest addition on the mobile platform titled ChocoboGP. ChocoboGP mobile game is now live on mobile devices, ie for Android and iOS as a spin-off of the upcoming Chocobo GP in March on the Nintendo platform.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Netflix's Cobra Kai launches two exclusive trainers for season 4

Netflix has teamed up with online retailer Zavvi to launch two exclusive pairs of trainers for Cobra Kai season 4. While Terry Silver and John Kreese's students might not wear trainers when they're in the competition circle, they'd most definitely rock these kicks when they're sulking around the dark alleys of the Valley.
TV & VIDEOS
mmorpg.com

Take-Two to Acquire Zynga for Huge $12.7 Billion Deal, Form New T2 Mobile Games Label

Take-Two Interactive has just struck a deal to acquire Zynga, with plans to make its first inroads into mobile gaming in a big way. The deal just might be the biggest gaming acquisition ever with a combined total of cash and stock price of $12.7 billion. While not the first major studio acquisition by far, when compared to something like Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax (and with it, Bethesda) for $7.5 billion, it’s big.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Netflix raises subscriber prices ahead of earnings

Netflix (NFLX) stock rose slightly in Friday afternoon trading after the streaming platform raised the price of its subscriptions by $1-2. Netflix's basic plan in the U.S. rose by $1 to $9.99 per month. The standard U.S. subscription now costs $15.49 per month, up from $13.99. Netflix's premium plan in the U.S was increased to $19.99 per month from $17.99. The increase was first reported by Reuters.
TV & VIDEOS
Twinfinite

Xbox Game Pass Now Has 25 Million Subscribers, Microsoft Announces

Microsoft has today announced a monumental acquisition of Activision-Blizzard in a deal worth around $70 billion, which means the publisher’s huge lineup of games is heading to Xbox Game Pass. The subscription service has become a major component of the Xbox business model over the past few years, with Xbox announcing it now has 25 million subscribers worldwide.
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Phobies is a Turn-Based Card Game, Launching Soon on Android

Phobies on its own looks like it could be pretty interesting. But when you consider that it’s built by a team that worked on the original Company of Heroes, it starts to look even more promising. The game is set in the human psyche and sees you creating a...
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Micro RPG Launching for Android on January 26th

Micro RPG is a quick-fire, smart looking take on the RPG. It’s got an interesting combat system that revolves – quite literally – around tapping the screen at the right time, and it’s launching on January 26th. It’s already been available on Android in Early Access...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Take-Two Includes Midnight Club In List Of Games With Mobile Potential

The company behind heavy-hitting game titles such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, Take-Two, recently announced the biggest acquisition in gaming history with its purchase of Zynga. Along with this news, the company’s CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed that Take-Two plans to bring their biggest games to mobile and, oddly, included Midnight Club in the list. Even though the racing franchise hasn’t seen a new release since 2008.
VIDEO GAMES
Light Stalking

Instagram Set to Launch New Subscribers Feature Next Week

Instagram has rolled out a slew of new features over the past several months but this next one might be the best yet for photographers. Starting next week, creators on the platform will be able to allow subscriptions to their feed as well as a bevy of perks and features that comes along with that.
INTERNET
NME

Take-Two Interactive acquires mobile gaming giant Zynga for £9.3billion

Take-Two Interactive has purchased Zynga for £9.3billion ($12.7billion), acquiring the mobile gaming company with an all-cash deal. Today (January 10), Take-Two Interactive has announced that it has acquired Zynga. The Grand Theft Auto publisher said that the purchase “unifies highly complementary businesses, including Take-Two’s best-in-class portfolio of console and PC games and Zynga’s industry-leading mobile franchises”.
BUSINESS
droidgamers.com

Inner Sloth Reveals the Roadmap for Among Us in 2022

2021 was a pretty massive year for Among Us. Not only did it get some new updates, it also moved into smash-hit territory. If you haven’t played the social deduction sci-fi game, then you’re one of very few people left in the universe. Sort of. And now Inner...
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Angry Birds Journey Has Launched Worldwide

There’s a new Angry Birds game out on the Play Store. It’s called Angry Birds Journey, and if you’re the sort of person that still likes to play Angry Birds games, you’re probably going to love it. If you’re not, well, that’s okay. The...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Take-Two plans to bring its games to mobile following Zynga acqusition

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has said that its newly-announced acquisition of Zynga will bring its games to mobile. Earlier today (January 10), Take-Two announced that it has acquired the mobile game company for £9.3billion ($12.7billion). The Grand Theft Auto publisher has said that its acquisition “unifies highly complementary businesses, including Take-Two’s best-in-class portfolio of console and PC games and Zynga’s industry-leading mobile franchises”.
VIDEO GAMES
Advanced Television

Netflix: “Squid Game universe has just begun”

Netflix has confirmed an upcoming ‘universe’ expansion based on hit Korean drama Squid Game. Netflix co-CEO & chief content officer Ted Sarandos told analysts that the streamer is planning another season of Squid Game, and more. “The Squid Game universe has just begun,” Sarandos said, adding that he...
TV SERIES

