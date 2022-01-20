Kate Middleton Wears Affordable Earrings, Were they a Gift?

As she celebrates her 40th birthday, Kate Middleton has another major milestone on the horizon: the possibility of becoming the Princess of Wales. According to sources speaking with Express, the title change — which would come when Prince Charles takes the throne and both Prince William and Kate get bumped up from their current titles — could be a "bittersweet moment" for Will, since it's a constant reminder of his mother, Princess Diana.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO