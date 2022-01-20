Kate Middleton Wears Affordable Earrings, Were they a Gift?

Jan. 9 (UPI) — The British royal family has released three new portraits of Prince William‘s wife, Kate Middleton, who celebrates her 40th birthday on Sunday. “These new portraits which have been released to mark the 40th will be shown in the community in three meaningful places: Berkshire, St Andrews, and Anglesey, as part of the @NPGLondon nationwide ‘Coming Home’ exhibition, ahead of the Gallery reopening in 2023,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account said Saturday.
