Since PSQ's 2007 inception, the ETF has done a good job at mimicking the inverse performance of QQQ, even in the long term. It took many months, but the long-awaited correction in US stocks is finally happening. Amid a dizzying spike in yields to kick off the new year, the tech-rich Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) has been the biggest loser of the top three equity indices, as the chart below depicts. This is the first time that this group of stocks has dropped by more than 10% from the prior peak since March 2021.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO