When it comes to educating our kids, one size (or approach) does not fit all. And yet, for the most part, we herd all our kids together and hope for the best. That's what School Choice Week is all about. In Washington state, local schools, organizations, families, and individuals are planning some 279 celebrations for the Week of January 23-29. Another 25-thousand more will take place across the country. which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO