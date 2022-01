Nothing gets better headlines in the cryptoverse than Bitcoin (BTC-USD) being down 50% from its latest high. Traders are now debating the path forward amid an onslaught of selling pressure in the space, ranging from a bloodbath in the speculative tech sector to a mining and trading ban in Russia. Bitcoin plunged to $34,000 over the weekend (before paring losses), down from its record of almost $68,000 in November, and fell another 7% overnight to crash almost below the $33,000 level.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO