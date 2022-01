CASTALIA — When Ben Palomo saw the play Margaretta coach Steve Keller drew up with 0.8 seconds left in overtime of a tie game, he knew the ball might come to him. Keller hoped Huron would chase Jake Leibacher, who ran from the block to set a screen near the foul line. The Tigers went with Leibacher, and as Palomo curled to the right block, he was wide open.

HURON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO