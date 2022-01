Valorant Patch 4.01 is online and the Ares Meta is no more. With the hot fix of the gun online, the era of the LMG weapon Ares has come to an end. Riot made changes before to the gun to make it more relevant, however they made it too strong. The initial release of the patch removed the weapon’s spin-up time and increased fire rate. By then the Ares became too overpowered for its price, given the damage output combating the 2 expensive rifles. The weapon was so affordable and efficient that players would buy the Ares whether they win or lose the pistol round. Regardless, they will have the firepower that combats a full buy already.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO