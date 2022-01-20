ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WithHealth Provides Testing and Vaccine Management for the United States Conference of Mayors

 4 days ago

Over 1,400 cities will be represented in the Conference by their chief elected officials. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / WithHealth, Inc. (the 'Company'), a digital precision care telehealth company for employers and their employees, is excited to provide testing and vaccine management for the 90th winter...

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Federal inspectors investigating ‘numerous complaints’ about labs and testing sites associated with Center for Covid Control

By Liz Stark, CNN The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is investigating “numerous complaints” about labs and testing sites associated with the Center for Covid Control, the agency confirmed to CNN Friday. “We take seriously any allegations of fraud or misbehavior by COVID-19 testing sites. CMS’s Center for Clinical Standards and Quality investigates these The post Federal inspectors investigating ‘numerous complaints’ about labs and testing sites associated with Center for Covid Control appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Gov. Youngkin announces COVID Action Plan to help healthcare providers, promote vaccination, and issue testing guidelines

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin released his COVID-19 Action Plan — along with Executive Order 11 — to provide healthcare providers the necessary tools to combat the pandemic; devote additional resources to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine; and issue clear guidelines to prioritize the use of rapid tests. “While many families have […]
ROANOKE, VA
Camden News

United States to offer free covid test ordering

Starting tomorrow residents can go oneline to COVIDTests.gov and order up to four free covid tests. Whitehouse.gov stated, "Distributing At-Home, Rapid COVID-19 Tests to American Homes for Free: This program will ensure that Americans have at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests available in the weeks and months ahead--in addition to the number of other ways they can get tested. The Administration is quickly completing a contracting process for the unprecedented purchase of one billion at-home, rapid tests to distribute as part of this program. The Department of Defense, in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services, has already awarded several of the contracts that will result from this process--with over 420 million tests already under contract. Given the incredible volume of tests being procured and the diversity of manufacturers, additional contracts will continue to be awarded over the coming weeks."Ordering Process:Starting on January 19th, Americans will be able to order a test online at COVIDTests.gov. To ensure broad access, the program will limit the number of tests sent to each residential address to four tests. Tests will usually ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
CAMDEN, AR
brproud.com

Public health unit in Reserve offering vaccines, tests this week

RESERVE, La (BRPROUD) – St. John Parish Public Health Unit will offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing Tuesday, Jan. 18 through Friday, Jan. 21. The public health unit is offering vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are preferred, and can be made by calling (985)-536-2172. Walk-ups will be welcomed. Tetanus shots for ages 18 and older and flu vaccines will also be available. The COVID-19 vaccine options are listed below.
RESERVE, LA
Arizona Daily Sun

COVID Vaccination Among Young Children Stalls in the United States

COVID Vaccination Among Young Children , Stalls in the United States. NBC News reports pediatricians in the United States are alarmed at the slow pace in which young children are receiving a coronavirus vaccine. As the Omicron variant spreads like wildfire, the country has hit new highs of COVID-related pediatric hospitalizations. In the two months after Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine received authorization to be administered to children aged 5 to 11, merely 27% have received at least one dose. Per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 18% of them have received two. Health officials say the vaccination rates among children have differed by region in the United States. Recent analysis shows almost 50% of 5- to 11-year-olds in Vermont are fully vaccinated. According to NBC News, less than 10% of 5- to 11-year-olds have received two doses in nine Southern states. You have these large swaths of vulnerable children who are going to school. , Dr. Samir Shah, director of the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, via NBC News. Experts say they fear states with lower vaccination rates "are less likely to require masking or distancing...”. One of the problems we’ve had is this perception that kids aren’t at risk for serious illness from this virus. , Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, via NBC News. That’s obviously not true. , Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, via NBC News.
KIDS
Turnto10.com

Providence Council holds emergency meeting on mayor's vaccine mandate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A vaccine mandate for Providence city employees took effect at 4:30 p.m. Friday, but dozens of workers -- including many police officers -- remain unvaccinated. Mayor Jorge Elorza, D-Providence, has said no one would actually be fired on Friday. But City Council President John Igliozzi...
PROVIDENCE, RI
99.9 KTDY

Supreme Court Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Rule for United States Businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Record-Courier

State offering lead test kits to childcare providers

State and county agencies are offering all licensed childcare providers free testing kits to screen for lead in drinking water systems. The program is funded by a $418,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in partnership with the state Environmental Protection division, the division of Public and Behavioral Health and Washoe County’s health district.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
wksu.org

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb urges COVID-19 vaccination shots and calls for more state help on testing

Mayor Justin Bibb urged more Clevelanders to get the coronavirus vaccination shot as hospitals handle a wave of largely unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Bibb and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, both of whom took office last week, held a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon. The two mayors, joined by health leaders in their administrations, asked for more state help in obtaining COVID-19 tests and masks.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor Breed Orders Healthcare Providers To Increase COVID Testing Or Face Fines

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the demand for COVID testing spikes along with the omicron variant surge, San Francisco Mayor London Breed has ordered the city’s private healthcare providers to step up and increase testing capacity for their patients or face fines. In August, the city’s Department of Public Health issued an order requiring all large healthcare facilities to provide tests within 24 hours when a member patient or staffer reports being symptomatic or in close contact with someone with COVID. While health officials say the directive is being followed most of the time, Breed said Tuesday during a virtual press...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Richmond.com

Richmond mayor tests positive for COVID again, says symptoms are 'far milder" than infection last year thanks to vaccine

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has tested positive for COVID-19 again, almost exactly a year after first being infected with the virus. His symptoms are “far milder” this time, he wrote in a tweet Sunday afternoon, a fact he attributes to being fully vaccinated and boosted. In line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the mayor plans to isolate for five days.
RICHMOND, VA
The Independent

Faculty members of California State University protest inclusion of caste in non-discriminatory policy

Days after California State University announced the addition of caste as a protected category in its system-wide anti-discrimination policy, more than 80 faculty members reportedly sent a letter to the board of trustees opposing the move.The faculty members said the new policy would unfairly target a minority community for policing and disparate treatment, reported Press Trust of India.The policy in the university came after years of activism from Dalit students. Under the policy, a caste-oppressed student would be able to report anti-Dalit bias experienced on campus.“I commend the incredible work and dedication of the students, employees and other partners whose...
COLLEGES
westernmassnews.com

State launches rapid testing program for childcare, early education providers

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials have launched a program, they said, is aimed keeping children in childcare and early education programs open. The Baker-Polito Administration announced Wednesday that starting the week of January 31, childcare programs affiliated with the Mass. Department of Early Education and Care will be able to receive free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests as part of the state’s new ‘Testing for Child Care’ program. The initiative, according to department, is first in the nation.
BOSTON, MA
PaloAltoOnline

Health care providers behind on providing COVID vaccinations, tests in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County officials said on Friday that major health care providers are giving only a sliver of their share of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. Sutter Health/Palo Alto Medical Foundation has approximately 320,000 Santa Clara County residents among its primary care patients, or 16.5% of the county population. Yet, since the vaccination program began, it has administered a total of 3.5% of all vaccines, including boosters. It has provided 2.4% of boosters and conducted only 2.4% of testing, Williams said.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT BLOCKS BIDEN’S VACCINE MANDATE

The United States Supreme Court granted the petitioners’ request to stay the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) during the pendency of the 6th Circuit case. Holding that OSHA lacked the statutory authority to implement...
CONGRESS & COURTS

