ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Cytta Engages Boustead Securities as Exclusive Financial Advisor

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA, the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Cytta has engaged Boustead Securities, LLC ('Boustead') to assist with the next phase of its development and capital markets plans. Over the last few months, Cytta has completed its...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kohl’s Is Weighing Offers From Two Firms To Acquire the Company

Kohl’s has confirmed that it has received offers from two firms looking to acquire the company. Sycamore, a private equity firm, is looking to pay around $65 per share for Kohl’s, CNBC reported. The news comes shortly after Acacia Research reportedly offered to pay about $64 a share for the department store chain. According to reports, both groups would aim to sell Kohl’s property to raise funds via a partnership with Oak Street Real Estate Capital. In a public statement on Monday, Kohl’s acknowledged that it received letters of interest from two parties that are looking to acquire the company but said...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Vast Majority of Financial Advisors Received Questions About Crypto in 2021: Report

A new report details an increase in the rate at which financial advisors receive questions about crypto assets from their clients. According to research conducted by crypto index fund provider Bitwise, the overwhelming majority of financial advisors were asked at least one question about digital assets last year by their clients.
MARKETS
abc27.com

Financial Planning with Transition Advisor Group

Whatever your future is, the key is planning the same is true with retirement planning. Transition Advisor Group will help you write the story of your retirement and create a plan that works for you. June Horne joins us to review some of the key factors of planning for retirement and how she can help you write the story of your future.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Kansas City Business Journal

Local Smith Moore Financial Advisor on the Rise

Overland Park, KS, January 2022 — Smith Moore, a nationally recognized wealth management firm founded over 100 years ago, announced that Financial Advisor Kevin Kopff has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Kevin joined Smith Moore in 2015 as a Wealth Management Associate, and over the past few years, his accelerated growth has been nothing short of impressive. Kevin, who is only 36 years old, has helped two Smith Moore financial advisors seamlessly transition to retirement: Over the past three years, he has partnered with them to ensure that their clients continue to receive the elevated support they had come to expect and deserve. Kevin brings a fresh perspective to financial planning and regularly shares new, innovative ideas with other advisors and leadership at Smith Moore, as well as with the clients he serves. “What impresses me most about Kevin is his non-traditional approach to serving clients in an ever-evolving industry,” says Executive Vice President – Branch Manager Randy Rhyner. “When we were all blindsided with the current pandemic, Kevin quickly adapted and leveraged the firm’s technology to ensure that, despite the inability to meet in person, his clients received the same level of service they had come to expect from his team. He also continues to push our organization to think differently than we have in the past.” Kevin believes in a multigenerational focus when it comes to building his practice. He does not discriminate prospective client relationships based on account size or investment minimums and provides service to clients from as young as 20 to those enjoying their retirement. “I’ve always been an outside-the-box type of thinker and constantly push myself to adapt my financial planning process to support the specific needs and goals of my clients,” says Kopff. “Through a team-based approach, my team and I focus on building solid relationships with clients that are perpetual.” Kevin’s branch office is located at 9401 Indian Creek Parkway, Suite 1050, Overland Park, KS 66210. He and his team can be reached at (913) 491-2609 or by visiting smithmoore.com/contact/advisor/kevin-kopff. “We couldn’t be prouder of Kevin’s accomplishments along with the tenacity and energy he brings to Smith Moore,” says Rhyner. “He has such a bright future ahead of him, and we look forward to supporting him along his journey.” Founded in 1913, Smith Moore has grown to include a total of ten branch locations, with branches in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, and Mississippi. Smith Moore provides financial counsel for every stage of life through an integrated financial strategy that evolves as clients move through all phases of wealth planning: Accumulation, Distribution, and Legacy.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
martechseries.com

Advisor Websites’ Inaugural State of the Industry Report Analyzes Successful Digital Marketing Strategies for Financial Advisors

Survey of nearly 500 advisors reveals that personalization, automation and tailored content drive digital marketing engagement. Advisor Websites, a provider of personalized websites and targeted digital marketing solutions for financial advisors, announced availability of its State of the Industry Report, “Fueling Growth. Powering Personalization. How Financial Advisors Can Supercharge Growth Through Personalized Marketing in a Digital Era.” Available for free download, the new report explores how financial advisors can better leverage digital marketing to drive leads and conversions.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Financial Advisor#Nv Accesswire#Cytta Corp#Cyca#Llc#Sec#Company#Supr Intelligence#Isr
martechseries.com

Personetics Secures Over $160 Million in 2021 and Accelerates the Global Expansion of its AI-Driven Personalization and Engagement Solutions for Financial Institutions With $85 Million Investment From Thoma Bravo

Personetics, the leading global provider of financial-data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for banks and financial services providers, today announced it has raised $85m in growth funding from Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. Personetics secured a total funding of over $160 million in 2021. Personetics is backed by Viola Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Nyca Partners and Warburg Pincus.
SMALL BUSINESS
Forbes

15 Helpful Brand-Building Social Media Tips For Financial Advisors

Social media has become an essential marketing asset for businesses across various industries, including the financial services sector. Businesses are learning to leverage platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to reach an entirely new audience of potential customers. Financial advisors who want to grow their brands should consider developing...
INTERNET
cryptoglobe.com

Legendary Financial Advisor Predicts One Third of Americans Will Buy Bitcoin in 2022

Legendary financial advisor and best-selling author Ric Edelman says that roughly a third of Americans will buy Bitcoin before the end of 2022. In 1986, Ric Edelman and his wife Jean Edelman founded the financial planning and investment management firm Edel Financial Services. In 2018, Edelman Financial Service merged with another financial advisory firm Financial Engines to form Edelman Financial Engines. In 2018, 2019, and 2020, Barron’s named Edelman Financial Engines the best independent advisory firm in the U.S.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Financial-Planning.com

FINRA SVP says advisors play a crucial role as nation’s financial literacy plummets

Financial literacy in the United States is low. And things don’t look to be getting better anytime soon. Because of that, financial advisors play a crucial role in ensuring that the nation’s most vulnerable communities are protected against those who wish to take advantage of that lack of understanding, and shielded from making bad decisions that could leave them penniless in their golden years.
EDUCATION
martechseries.com

Essential Federal Credit Union Supercharges Member Digital Engagement with Vericast’s Account Advisor Powered by Ignite Sales

Account Advisor enables Essential FCU to provide a deeper, consistent, and differentiated member experience. Vericast, a leading marketing solutions company that delivers actionable insights and operational expertise at scale, announced that Essential Federal Credit Union (FCU) has selected Vericast’s Account Advisor solution powered by Ignite Sales’ guided conversation technology.
CREDITS & LOANS
SmartAsset

Check for This Red Flag Before Hiring a Financial Advisor

When selecting a financial advisor, there are a number of things you should consider, including an advisor’s professional credentials,  fee structure and investing philosophy, not to mention your personal rapport with this expert. A new study, though, highlights the importance … Continue reading → The post Check for This Red Flag Before Hiring a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
cobizmag.com

Do you need a financial advisor?

Navigating financial matters can be challenging. Your financial goals and priorities can shift over your lifetime. Friends and family, even bloggers, can offer advice, but is it the experienced financial advice you need at this time and place in life? That’s when you might consider consulting with a professional.
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

Top 10 tips for financial security in 2022

Financial security is a topic we often hear about, and you probably know it’s crucial for your future and the stability of your family. But most of us don’t learn the basics of how to set ourselves up to be financially secure into our retirement years unless we take a class or have parents who show us the ropes.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy