Like so many other movies in March of 2020, Warner Bros.' The Batman was forced to delay filming even though they were in the midst of production on the next big screen adventure of the dark knight. Shooting on the project was delayed about six months and resumed in September of that same year, and though the protocols put in place in this pre-vaccine era were stringent they did seem to help things in the long run. Speaking in an interview with Movie Maker, star Robert Pattinson called the film's return at the time "like a military operation."

