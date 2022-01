DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC) is pleased to announce a signed Joint Venture Agreement between wholly-owned subsidiary Azure Blockchain, Inc. and ELA Asset Management Group, LLC. The long-term goal of the joint venture is to vertically integrate crypto mining operations end to end, including electricity generation to mined cyber currency. Operations will support owned mining and services to mining customers. The Company will also look to have tactical ownership of assets, based on risk and financial return metrics.

