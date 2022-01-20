STORM WATCH: Winter storm hits New Jersey with snow and rain; bitter cold to follow

Storm Watch Team meteorologists say a winter storm this morning has produced heavy rain, and some snow, for much of the state, and now the bitter cold is on the way.

The storm brought some snow and rain to parts of the Garden State. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of northern New Jersey through this afternoon.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says the precipitation will taper off by mid-afternoon in most spots, giving way to cloudy skies and some breaks of sun for the rest of the afternoon. Slippery roads and walkways will be a concern. Temperatures will cool into the low-30s by the end of the day. Conditions will be cold and breezy.

Tonight will see a few clouds and overnight temperatures in the teens. Feels-like temperatures could be in the single digits.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds, but daytime temperatures will only be in the low-20s. Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, with temperatures around 11 degrees.

Saturday is expected to see partly sunny skies with daytime temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday night should see partly cloudy skies in the evening, with an increase of clouds overnight. Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the 20s.

Sunday is expected to see intervals of clouds and sunshine. Daytime temperatures should be in the mid-30s. Sunday night is expected to see partly cloudy skies and overnight temperatures in the high teens.