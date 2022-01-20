Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Stakes Additional Claims in Preparation for Upcoming Drill Program

Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:EVER, WKN:A2PTHZ) is pleased to announce completion of initial 3D geological modeling of the GL1 Main Zone, located on the Golden Lion property in the Toodoggone district, north-central British Columbia, Canada. Images from the model are included as Figures 1 through 4 below. The shape shown in the figures is an outer bounding surface that broadly outlines the current drilled extent of mineralization defining the GL1 Main zone along approximately 400 metres, as located within a larger, roughly 2.7 kilometre-long trend of surface geochemical anomalies (Figure 1). It includes all significant mineralized intersections drilled to date in 19 Evergold core holes totalling 3,458 metres and 9 historical Newmont core holes totalling 1,224 metres, and in places includes internal zones of negligible grade. The shapes are not to be confused with grade shells or mineral resource estimations; the Golden Lion property does not currently host any NI 43-101 compliant resources.

