Economy

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Stakes Additional Claims in Preparation for Upcoming Drill Program

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ('Scotch Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired, through staking, an additional 159 lode claims, totaling 3,180 acres on its Macallan East project to complement its existing placer...

miningnewsnorth.com

Nova plans major drill program at RPM

Nova Minerals Ltd. Jan. 19 announced plans to complete more than 20,000 meters of drilling to expand upon the wide sections of high-grade gold mineralization encountered last year at the RPM North deposit on its Estelle gold property in Alaska. Located toward the south end of the Estelle property, RPM...
ALASKA STATE
resourceworld.com

Evergold Models GL1 Main Zone, Highlighting Emerging High-Grade Domain First Drilled at Close of 2021 Drill Program

Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:EVER, WKN:A2PTHZ) is pleased to announce completion of initial 3D geological modeling of the GL1 Main Zone, located on the Golden Lion property in the Toodoggone district, north-central British Columbia, Canada. Images from the model are included as Figures 1 through 4 below. The shape shown in the figures is an outer bounding surface that broadly outlines the current drilled extent of mineralization defining the GL1 Main zone along approximately 400 metres, as located within a larger, roughly 2.7 kilometre-long trend of surface geochemical anomalies (Figure 1). It includes all significant mineralized intersections drilled to date in 19 Evergold core holes totalling 3,458 metres and 9 historical Newmont core holes totalling 1,224 metres, and in places includes internal zones of negligible grade. The shapes are not to be confused with grade shells or mineral resource estimations; the Golden Lion property does not currently host any NI 43-101 compliant resources.
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Ayre Ventures completes follow-on investment in Mijem Inc.

TORONTO, Canada – Mijem Inc., the Canada-based social marketplace and technology company, closed a follow-on investment in its RTO concurrent financing with noted technology entrepreneur Calvin Ayre, founder of venture capital firm Ayre Ventures. Mijem Inc., having recently amalgamated into Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc., is currently trading on the CSE under ticker MJEM.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

CanAlaska Commences Drill Program at Waterbury South Property

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 4,000 m program focused on extension of polymetallic uranium, nickel, zinc, cobalt mineralization. Shallow depth targets 10 km southeast of Cigar Lake uranium mine. Similarities to the Cigar Lake polymetallic uranium deposit.
INDUSTRY
State
Nevada State
StreetInsider.com

Big Ridge Gold Restarts Drill Program at Hope Brook Gold Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) (OTCQB: ALVLF) ("Big Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has resumed drilling at the past producing Hope Brook Gold Project, located in southwest Newfoundland & Labrador.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Happy Creek drills 0.43% tungsten over 6.7 metres at Fox project, British Columbia

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. [HPY-TSXV; HPCF-OTRC] reported assays from the 2021 drill and rock sampling program on the 100%-owned road-accessible Fox tungsten project near the community of 100 Mile House, southern British Columbia. A total of 2052.7 metres were drilled in 12 diamond drill holes. The 2021 drill pattern was...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Pure Gold says definition drilling confirms high grades in upcoming stopes

Based on high-grades returned by definition drilling at its mine near Red Lake, Ontario, Pure Gold Mining (TSXV: PGM; LSE: PUR) anticipates higher grades and continuity in near-term production stopes. The company also says there is potential to expand the resources. Highlights of drilling done in the fourth quarter of...
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Palamina Releases Drill Results from Its Maiden Drill Program at the Usicayos Gold Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) (OTCQB: PLMNF) completed 4 diamond drill holes for a total of 1,704.50 metres ('m') in December 2021. All assay results from core intervals of interest have now been returned. The first 4 drill holes were completed in the Veta Zone which consists of multiple mineralized gold structures defined at surface over an 800 metre strike length. Drilling to date has tested 600 metres of strike length. Two additional holes designed to test the remaining 200 m of strike to the north-east have yet to be completed. The Veta Zone is on the northeastern end of a 2.6 km long northeast trending gold structure which includes the Cayos Zone.
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Buys Stake in Advanced TV Ad Joint Venture OpenAP

Discovery said on Monday that it has agreed to invest and become a minority owner of OpenAP, the advanced advertising joint venture company created by several media industry giants. Discovery joins Fox Corp., Comcast’s NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS in the joint venture whose goal is to bring “simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television.” Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Discovery will have two representatives on OpenAP’s board of directors: Jon Steinlauf, its chief U.S. advertising sales officer, and Jim Keller, executive vp, digital ad sales and advanced advertising. Discovery involvement comes as media giants look for improved audience measurement and work to leverage audience...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Kohl’s Is Weighing Offers From Two Firms To Acquire the Company

Kohl’s has confirmed that it has received offers from two firms looking to acquire the company. Sycamore, a private equity firm, is looking to pay around $65 per share for Kohl’s, CNBC reported. The news comes shortly after Acacia Research reportedly offered to pay about $64 a share for the department store chain. According to reports, both groups would aim to sell Kohl’s property to raise funds via a partnership with Oak Street Real Estate Capital. In a public statement on Monday, Kohl’s acknowledged that it received letters of interest from two parties that are looking to acquire the company but said...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ford to cut orders for hybrid pick up Maverick - WSJ

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is cutting off customer orders for the Maverick, a hybrid affordable pickup that the automaker had rolled out in June last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Ford told its dealers in a memo that it is suspending customer orders...
CARS
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service, ultimately violating company policy. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Oregon after a 26-year run with the company despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

