Solvium Capital GmbH: Solvium Holding AG Simplifies Structure and Expands Board of Directors

ATLANTA — Officials of the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (“HAMA”) announced their new board of directors for 2022. “2022 looks to be an interesting and exciting year for asset management and HAMA, and I’m particularly pleased to begin my term with this very dynamic board. My main goals are to grow our organization to include a larger, more diverse membership and become a stronger voice for ownership within the industry,” said Matthew Arrants, HAMA’s newly appointed president. “Working with the board, I hope to make HAMA a greater advocate for hoteliers by identifying and focusing on causes that are important to all owners and asset managers. This includes building on our relationship with the AHLA and promoting diversity within the organization. Perhaps most importantly, I will promote and celebrate our entire membership, particularly our board members, as exemplars of what hotel asset management has to offer and what benefits they bring to the table.”

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO