Solvium Capital GmbH: Solvium Holding AG Simplifies Structure and Expands Board of Directors

 4 days ago

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Solvium Holding AG:. Solvium Holding AG has simplified the structure of the group's subsidiaries in 2021 and in January 2022 has expanded the board of directors. The effect of the merger of Solvium Capital GmbH with Solvium Holding AG leads to increased...

