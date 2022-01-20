Jupiter Wellness' Merger Partner Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Enters Psychedelic Drug Development and API Market

When it comes to drug formulations, pills are generally preferred to injections and infusions. They’re more convenient for patients since dosing doesn’t require a visit to a clinical site. But in depression, pill versions of the psychedelic compound psilocybin can have less than optimal outcomes. In a turnabout from the push for more oral depression drugs, Eleusis is developing an infused formulation of psilocybin that the company says could overcome limitations of oral psilocybin. As the biotech prepares for the first test of its drug in humans, it has signed a merger deal that infuses it with $288 million.

