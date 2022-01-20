Champions Oncology Announces a Partnership with Fannin Innovation to Jointly Develop Therapeutic Raptamer Drug Conjugates

Despite all of the advances made in treating different cancers over the past several years, there is still significant room for improvement in oncology. That’s the thinking of the leadership team at Connecticut-based Cybrexa Therapeutics who touted the potential of their novel class of tumor-targeting peptide drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutics at the annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference. Cybrexa Chief Executive Officer Per Hellsund told BioSpace that the company’s alphalex technology platform is designed to boost the target opportunity within cancer treatment programs.

