Hackensack, NJ

Champions Oncology Announces a Partnership with Fannin Innovation to Jointly Develop Therapeutic Raptamer Drug Conjugates

 4 days ago

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a leading global technology-enabled biotech that is transforming drug discovery through innovative AI-driven pharmaco-pheno-multiomic integration, announced today a therapeutic co-development partnership with Fannin Innovation Studio. The partnership will combine novel therapeutic targets identified within Champions' Lumin platform with...

orthospinenews.com

Orthofix Announces Investment and Partnership with nView medical, Developer of Novel Imaging and Guidance Systems

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, and nView medical, a Salt Lake City-based company developing surgical imaging and guidance systems enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a partnership and investment agreement to jointly develop and co-market the innovative nView systems with Orthofix cervical spine and pediatric limb deformity correction procedural solutions.
BUSINESS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Abbisko Therapeutics and Lilly partner to develop new molecules

Abbisko is eligible to receive up to $258m in milestone payments from Lilly. Abbisko Therapeutics and Eli Lilly and Company have signed a global partnership and exclusive licencing agreement to advance the discovery, development and marketing of new molecules, according to an announcement. The molecules will be developed against an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Cybrexa is Disrupting the ADC Market with Peptide Drug Conjugate Therapeutics

Despite all of the advances made in treating different cancers over the past several years, there is still significant room for improvement in oncology. That’s the thinking of the leadership team at Connecticut-based Cybrexa Therapeutics who touted the potential of their novel class of tumor-targeting peptide drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutics at the annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference. Cybrexa Chief Executive Officer Per Hellsund told BioSpace that the company’s alphalex technology platform is designed to boost the target opportunity within cancer treatment programs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

Salarius expands oncology drug pipeline with DeuteRx portfolio acquisition

Houston-based Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX) is expanding its oncology drug pipeline with an acquisition. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company inked an agreement to acquire a portfolio of clinical programs from Massachusetts-based DeuteRx LLC, including DeuteRx's lead candidate, SP-3164. To acquire DeuteRx's oral, small molecule-targeted protein degradation portfolio, Salarius paid $1.5 million in cash and 1 million shares of the company's common stock, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
City
Business
pharmaceutical-technology.com

BenevolentAI and AstraZeneca expand drug discovery partnership

The companies collaborated initially in 2019 to use AI and machine learning to develop new therapies for CKD and IPF. BenevolentAI and AstraZeneca have announced the expansion of their artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery partnership to include disease areas, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and heart failure (HF). The three-year collaboration...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Food Navigator

Puratos and ReGrained enter partnership for upcycled bakery innovation

Bakery ingredient specialist Puratos has entered a tie-up with upcycling start-up ReGrained. Through an exclusive collaboration and supply agreement, the companies will supply upcycled solutions to the commercial baking industry. Belgium-based international ingredients supplier Puratos is collaborating with US start-up ReGrained to bring upcycled ingredients to commercial bakers at scale.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Eve and Falko announce partnership to develop Global Operator Network with a potential order for 200 eVTOLs

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eve UAM, LLC, an Embraer S.A. company, and Falko Regional Aircraft Limited, a global leader in commercial regional aircraft leasing, announced today a Letter of Intent which contemplates a potential order for 200 of Eve’s electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) and a commercial partnership to develop a global network of eVTOL operators in support of Urban Air Mobility missions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Medical Oncology#Drug Development#Therapeutics#Champions Oncology#Csbr#Fannin Innovation Studio#Champions Lumin#Rdc#Nsclc#Champions And Fannin#Md
Benzinga

Delix Therapeutics Raises $30M In Convertible Note Financing, Will Enhance Drug Development Program

Delix Therapeutics, a neuroscience company developing novel therapeutics for psychiatric and neurological conditions, announced Monday that it has raised over $30 million in a convertible note financing. The fundraising round was led by existing investors, but also added new long-term partners according to the press release. Additionally, Delix secured a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Novocardia™ Announces Partnership with My Cardiologist

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novocardia, a value-based cardiovascular care delivery platform, today announced a partnership with My Cardiologist, a trusted provider of cardiovascular services in South Florida for more than 60 years. My Cardiologist employs 27 cardiologists and provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at six clinical office locations...
HEALTH SERVICES
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Illunina Announces Multiple Partnerships, Immunome Slides On Regulatory Setback For COVID Antibody Drug, Preannouncements Pour In

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. BioAtla, Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce Collaboration To Evaluate ADC-Opdivo Combo In Solid Tumors. BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) said it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) to investigate its two lead...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medical & Biotech
NASA
Economy
Industry
Tumors
The Associated Press

Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Data from Phase 2 Dry Eye Chamber Clinical Trial of Reproxalap, an Investigational New Drug, Compared to Xiidra®

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022-- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced positive top-line data from a Phase 2 clinical trial comparing ocular discomfort and itching symptom scores of reproxalap ophthalmic solution 0.25% (reproxalap), an investigational new drug, versus Xiidra® (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution 5%) in patients with dry eye disease. Patient-reported ocular discomfort (p=0.002) and itching (p=0.01) were statistically lower with reproxalap than with Xiidra.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CharlotteObserver.com

Pfizer, BioNTech to Jointly Develop Shingles Vaccine

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Report on Monday said they would jointly develop what they said could be the first mRNA-based vaccine to prevent shingles. “The collaboration builds on the companies’ success in developing the first approved and most widely used...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Reporter

Penn Community Bank, Startup Bucks announce economic development partnership

DOYLESTOWN >> Penn Community Bank has announced an exclusive partnership with Startup Bucks aimed at supporting and growing the startup ecosystem in Bucks County. The collaboration brings together the largest mutual bank in eastern Pennsylvania and the Doylestown-based nonprofit to help entrepreneurs and small to mid-size companies scale in size to create local jobs, and drive economic and cultural growth in and beyond the region.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Seeking Alpha

NIO, Baosteel announce strategic partnership

NIO (NIO +4.3%) and Chinese steel producer Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel) announce a strategic partnership to collaborate in areas including products and supply chain. Baosteel chairman Zou Jixin said the two companies will strengthen cooperation in green, low-carbon areas. "NIO needs a global partner like Baosteel to work hand-in-hand...
BUSINESS

