PhotoVogue becomes Global

Over the past few weeks, the rapid ascent of Julia Fox from cult actor and downtown It girl to one of the most feverishly watched fashion plates in the world has captured the attention of fashion followers at what feels like record speed. (Although her regular “Fox News” dispatches for Interview magazine on her budding romance with Kanye West may have helped a little with that too.) So it came as little surprise to see her make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week earlier this morning to attend the Kenzo show—the debut collection from West’s long-time friend Nigo, the first Japanese designer to helm the brand since Kenzo Takada himself—even if the look she chose to wear was far from expected.

