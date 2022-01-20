People defend Morrisons following boycott calls over vaccine mandate

Thanks to the ludicrous position of anti-vaxxers and those opposed to getting vaccinated against a deadly virus, there’s now a handful of shops which jabbed individuals can visit without having to worry about Covid sceptics.

Morrisons is one of them.

The supermarket giant, who joins companies like Ikea, Next and Ocado in implementing similar policies, will only pay unvaccinated staff members £96.35 a week – the minimum level for Statutory Sick Pay – if they are told to isolate after a Covid exposure.

Under current UK Government guidance, those in England aged 18 or over who are unvaccinated and have come into close contact with a Covid case are required by law to self-isolate for 10 days – unless they cannot get the jab for medical reasons.

If someone has two doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine, then they do not need to self-isolate.

Meanwhile staff who test positive for Covid will be receive full sick pay regardless of whether they’re vaccinated or not.

The news was previously announced in September, with Morrisons telling CityAM at the time: “From 1 October, following government confirmation that all adults have had the opportunity to get double-vaccinated, we will no longer be paying full sick pay for pinged colleagues who have chosen not to be vaccinated.”

Yet the policy hasn’t pleased some people this week, with the hashtag #BoycottMorrisons later trending on Twitter.

Those who have received the vaccine, however, are delighted, and have rushed to the company’s defence:

Morrisons: Get vaccinated to protect yourself and others or your not welcome at our store.



Antivaxxers: #BoycottMorrisons



Morrisons: That was easy — Robin Wilson (@Robin Wilson) 1642600141 I think what they\u2019re doing is good. If your un vaccinated or an anti vac. Ur pay gets cut. Simple. Stop being a tosser and get the fucking vaccine. #BoycottMorrisons — kaleb (@kaleb) 1642588725 #BoycottMorrisons



Oh....nooo...please dont all of you unvaccinated people boycott this multi million pound company and stay away from it so us vaccinated people can shop without worry...



Im sure that the \u00a312 bottle of presseco you buy every 2 days will be missed, Karen.pic.twitter.com/fVZtvlUVOP — E1boat (@E1boat) 1642591326 me going into Morrisons knowing antivaxxers are boycotting #BoycottMorrisonspic.twitter.com/sSHm4zgQag — Mercci Mac (@Mercci Mac) 1642590989 #BoycottMorrisons

Heartbreaking for Morrisons, who lose the sale of two Rustler's Burgerspic.twitter.com/oZWtIhNsUE — J. S. Docherty (@J. S. Docherty) 1642603217 Shopping in Morrisons knowing all the antivaxxers aren't there #BoycottMorrisonspic.twitter.com/pU4fVXTIoT — Miton (@Miton) 1642599483 Can someone please publish a list of all the places Anti-Vaxx folk are boycotting



Would make for a wonderful travel guide, for those who want to stay safe



#BoycottMorrisons — Chris Fonseka \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89 (@Chris Fonseka \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89) 1642607528 Walking into @Morrisons knowing antivaxers arent welcome #BoycottMorrisonspic.twitter.com/a2dIf0xGsO — Aadan Reese (@Aadan Reese) 1642663114 Haha Antivaxxers want to #BoycottMorrisons, that just makes me want to shop there more.



Who wouldn't want to shop in a safer environment. Well done @Morrisons — Den Butler (@Den Butler) 1642660076 Morrisons takes a stand against anti-vaxxers. So anti-vaxxers decided to #BoycottMorrisons.

Well played Morrisons. Very well played — Bristol873 (@Bristol873) 1642599306 Hope the unvaccinated do carry out their #BoycottMorrisons threat; it will be quieter and safer to do the shop and no doubt the amount of selfish people not wearing a mask in there will drop too..pic.twitter.com/kJKHPQxHqx — Craig (@Craig) 1642588948 Makes sense IMO. Where a person has a close CV19 contact..



Vaccinated are advised to test daily but don't need to isolate.

Unvaccinated have to isolate.



People take the choice, but why should the employer lose out for that choice. Don't #BoycottMorrisonshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-59902929\u00a0\u2026 — Peter O\u2019Hanraha-hanrahan \ud83d\udc99 (@Peter O\u2019Hanraha-hanrahan \ud83d\udc99) 1642590158

We’re looking forward to our next grocery shop being a lot quieter following this news.