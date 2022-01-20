ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

People defend Morrisons following boycott calls over vaccine mandate

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPiEd_0dquPul300

Thanks to the ludicrous position of anti-vaxxers and those opposed to getting vaccinated against a deadly virus, there’s now a handful of shops which jabbed individuals can visit without having to worry about Covid sceptics.

Morrisons is one of them.

The supermarket giant, who joins companies like Ikea, Next and Ocado in implementing similar policies, will only pay unvaccinated staff members £96.35 a week – the minimum level for Statutory Sick Pay – if they are told to isolate after a Covid exposure.

Under current UK Government guidance, those in England aged 18 or over who are unvaccinated and have come into close contact with a Covid case are required by law to self-isolate for 10 days – unless they cannot get the jab for medical reasons.

If someone has two doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine, then they do not need to self-isolate.

Meanwhile staff who test positive for Covid will be receive full sick pay regardless of whether they’re vaccinated or not.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The news was previously announced in September, with Morrisons telling CityAM at the time: “From 1 October, following government confirmation that all adults have had the opportunity to get double-vaccinated, we will no longer be paying full sick pay for pinged colleagues who have chosen not to be vaccinated.”

Yet the policy hasn’t pleased some people this week, with the hashtag #BoycottMorrisons later trending on Twitter.

Those who have received the vaccine, however, are delighted, and have rushed to the company’s defence:

Morrisons: Get vaccinated to protect yourself and others or your not welcome at our store. \n\nAntivaxxers: #BoycottMorrisons \n\nMorrisons: That was easy

— Robin Wilson (@Robin Wilson) 1642600141

I think what they\u2019re doing is good. If your un vaccinated or an anti vac. Ur pay gets cut. Simple. Stop being a tosser and get the fucking vaccine. #BoycottMorrisons

— kaleb (@kaleb) 1642588725

#BoycottMorrisons\n\nOh....nooo...please dont all of you unvaccinated people boycott this multi million pound company and stay away from it so us vaccinated people can shop without worry...\n\nIm sure that the \u00a312 bottle of presseco you buy every 2 days will be missed, Karen.pic.twitter.com/fVZtvlUVOP

— E1boat (@E1boat) 1642591326

me going into Morrisons knowing antivaxxers are boycotting #BoycottMorrisonspic.twitter.com/sSHm4zgQag

— Mercci Mac (@Mercci Mac) 1642590989

#BoycottMorrisons\nHeartbreaking for Morrisons, who lose the sale of two Rustler's Burgerspic.twitter.com/oZWtIhNsUE

— J. S. Docherty (@J. S. Docherty) 1642603217

Shopping in Morrisons knowing all the antivaxxers aren't there #BoycottMorrisonspic.twitter.com/pU4fVXTIoT

— Miton (@Miton) 1642599483

Can someone please publish a list of all the places Anti-Vaxx folk are boycotting\n\nWould make for a wonderful travel guide, for those who want to stay safe \n\n#BoycottMorrisons

— Chris Fonseka \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89 (@Chris Fonseka \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89) 1642607528

Walking into @Morrisons knowing antivaxers arent welcome #BoycottMorrisonspic.twitter.com/a2dIf0xGsO

— Aadan Reese (@Aadan Reese) 1642663114

Haha Antivaxxers want to #BoycottMorrisons, that just makes me want to shop there more.\n\nWho wouldn't want to shop in a safer environment. Well done @Morrisons

— Den Butler (@Den Butler) 1642660076

Morrisons takes a stand against anti-vaxxers. So anti-vaxxers decided to #BoycottMorrisons.\nWell played Morrisons. Very well played

— Bristol873 (@Bristol873) 1642599306

Hope the unvaccinated do carry out their #BoycottMorrisons threat; it will be quieter and safer to do the shop and no doubt the amount of selfish people not wearing a mask in there will drop too..pic.twitter.com/kJKHPQxHqx

— Craig (@Craig) 1642588948

Makes sense IMO. Where a person has a close CV19 contact..\n\nVaccinated are advised to test daily but don't need to isolate.\nUnvaccinated have to isolate.\n\nPeople take the choice, but why should the employer lose out for that choice. Don't #BoycottMorrisonshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-59902929\u00a0\u2026

— Peter O\u2019Hanraha-hanrahan \ud83d\udc99 (@Peter O\u2019Hanraha-hanrahan \ud83d\udc99) 1642590158

We’re looking forward to our next grocery shop being a lot quieter following this news.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Concern over ‘substantial and consistent’ decline in demand for Covid vaccines

A major trust has warned it has seen a “substantial and consistent” decline in booster vaccination demand as daily jab levels decline.Demand for booster vaccines has taken a hit following Christmas and New Year Holiday as rates in younger people having a booster have dropped.Leeds Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust warned about the decline in board papers this week noting the decline may be linked to messages about the “less serious” nature of Omicron.According to the latest data almost 50 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds have yet to have a boost and 46 per cent of 25 to 29-year-olds.Meanwhile, daily...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: NHS in push to vaccinate the final four million

More than four million adults in the UK have not yet had a first Covid jab and 16 million have not had their booster. This winter, NHS vaccine teams have been out on the streets trying to win over those hard-to-reach groups who might have struggled to access health services in the past.
PUBLIC HEALTH
crossroadstoday.com

German president calls for debate over COVID vaccine mandate

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s president called Wednesday for a thorough debate over plans for compulsory coronavirus vaccinations in the country, saying such a drastic measure needs to be comprehensively justified. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has backed calls for a vaccine mandate and lawmakers are expected to begin debating a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vac#Next#Ocado#Un
The Independent

Customers boycott Starbucks after coffee chain reverses vaccine mandate for workers

Coffee giant Starbucks has come under severe criticism after it suspended its coronavirus vaccine and testing mandates for US employees.In a 6-3 vote on 13 January, the US Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with more than 100 workers, as it ruled that the policy overstepped executive authority.Following this, Starbucks reversed its earlier decision directing its 220,000-strong workforce to either get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo weekly testing.But this was not well received online, with #BoycottStarbucks trending on Twitter.I'm very disappointed to see that Starbucks has decided to cave to the Anti-vaxxers. I guess...
HEALTH
Axios

Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older

The Greek government on Monday said that anyone 60 and older will be required to get a vaccine or face a fine. State of play: Older people who are not inoculated will pay fines starting at around $57 in January followed by a monthly fine of approximately $114 after that if they choose to remain unvaccinated, AP reports.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Truckers Fighting Government Vaccine Mandate March to Canadian Capital

TORONTO (Reuters) - A convoy of truckers started their march from Vancouver on Sunday to the Canadian capital city of Ottawa protesting the government's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers, which the industry says would create driver shortages and fuel inflation. Truckers under the banner Freedom Convoy 2022 had raised C$2.7...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Ireland’s pandemic response must be subject to public inquiry, McDonald

Ireland’s handling of the Covid pandemic must be examined by a public inquiry, Mary Lou McDonald has said.The Sinn Fein President was commenting on reports that the Government intended to appoint a panel of experts to examine the state response to the emergency and had decided against a commission of inquiry.With Ireland having emerged from the majority of its Covid-19 restrictions at the weekend, there is increasing political focus on how to evaluate the handling of the pandemic.Asked about the Sunday Times report about a proposed expert panel, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly insisted the issue had not yet been fully...
WORLD
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Carhartt faces boycotts after CEO mandates vaccines for employees

DEARBORN, Michigan — Outdoor apparel company Carhartt could be facing boycotts after a memo from its CEO said employees will be mandated to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The announcement comes a couple of weeks after the Supreme Court ruling that large companies would not be required to force employees to be vaccinated or take weekly tasks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

Calls for Starbucks boycott after vaccine rule axed

The announcement came just weeks after Starbucks said all employees would be required to be vaccinated by Feb. 9 or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. Many consumers online condemned the decision, with #BoycottStarbucks trending on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
HOMELESS
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE
Indy100

Honorary vice president of Magic Circle receives MBE at 102

A 102-year-old magician performed a trick to celebrate receiving his MBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.Henry Lewis was given the royal honour by the Duke of Cambridge for his services to fundraising and charitable causes.The centenarian stood up from his wheelchair to collect the medal.Afterwards, Mr Lewis was visibly touched as he told the PA news agency: “It’s all very nice and I’m very pleased about it.“I’m very surprised I ever got it”.Mr Lewis said magic has allowed him to fundraise throughout his life.He said: “Magic was a hobby of mine, it’s never been my profession, but it’s raised a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

McDonalds reveal new Chicken Big Mac

McDonald’s is rolling out a chicken version of its famous Big Mac for the first time in the UK from 2 February.The fast food giant will replace its signature beef patties with two crispy chicken fillets, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the “world-famous” Big Mac sauce in a three-layered bun.The new chicken Big Mac will be available at 1,300 UK restaurants and customers can expect to pay £4.09 for the burger, 50p more than the classic Big Mac.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

Indy100

159K+
Followers
8K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy