The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes tonight at PPG Paints Arena. Face-off is 7pm. WISR will join the game following Knoch basketball. The Penguins will be without center Teddy Blueger for the next 6-to-8 weeks after he suffered a broken jaw in the victory over Winnipeg. The Jets Brenden Dillon hit Blueger with a high, hard shoulder. He had to have surgery Monday. Blueger has 17 points in 40 games this season.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO