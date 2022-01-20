ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LV Chamber’s annual economic outlook will examine the pandemic’s impact

By Artist
wlvr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week, Lehigh Valley business leaders will gather for an annual conversation on the financial forecast for the year to come. Organizers also are expecting to address the elephant in the room: COVID-19, along with the impact it may play on the local economy. The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber...

wlvr.org

mainebiz.biz

Staffing shortages, pandemic continue to cloud Maine's tourism outlook

After a mixed holiday season, Maine’s tourism industry sees the pandemic and hiring struggles still hampering growth for the spring, with many businesses curtailing hours of operation, according to a recent survey by the Maine Tourism Association. When asked about the December holiday season, 32% of members responding to...
MAINE STATE
wlvr.org

Oil and gas impact fees forecast to rise in Pennsylvania

Analysts expect oil and gas impact fees in Pennsylvania will rebound for 2021 after hitting a low point in 2020. The state’s Independent Fiscal Office expects drillers to pay about $234 million dollars in impact fees for 2021, nearly $90 million more than 2020. If that figure is correct, it will be one of the highest payouts since the fee started a decade ago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Connecticut Post

Letter: SEDC annual meeting shows Shelton’s continued economic growth

The Shelton Economic Development Commission (SEDC) held its annual meeting virtually on Jan. 11, 2022. Before SEDC President Paul Grimmer made his annual report, the prestigious 2022 Ray Lavietes Award was presented to Janice Sheehy of Webster Bank. She was lauded for her many years of selfless giving and generous support of time and treasures to the SEDC and many other Valley not-for-profit organizations. Janice accepted the award graciously and said she was very humbled to be chosen.
SHELTON, CT
thebalance.com

COVID-19’s Economic Impact: Keeping 8.75 Million Home

That’s how many people said they weren’t working around the turn of the year because they either had COVID-19 symptoms or were caring for someone who did—nearly triple the number who said the same in the first half of December. The absences, reported by the Census Bureau’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH

