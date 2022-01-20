How to Optimize Your Sleep Schedule While You Travel

It seems your brain is always working, even when you are asleep! According to a new study, your brain continues to monitor your environment, essentially balancing both the need to sleep and the need to possibly wake up at the same time. One example is in the voices that surround you: when you hear a familiar voice, your brain triggers a small reaction; but when an unfamiliar voice is heard, the brain wave associated with sensory disturbances becomes larger. It’s nice to know you can count on your brain to protect you, even when you’re catching some Z’s. (https://bit.ly/32dqTuE)

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO