NFL

Watch: Interviews with Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy and Lions CB Jerry Jacobs

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
It was a very big week on the Detroit Lions Podcast featuring Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon. We were joined by Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy and Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs.

Nagy provided a ton of insight into the upcoming Senior Bowl and the Lions’ involvement in it. From forming the teams to adding opportunities for HBCU coaches to work with the staff, Nagy broke down a lot of the details on how the Senior Bowl goes about its business. He also talked about growing up a Lions fan and then the internal conflict of taking a job with the Packers.

Following Nagy’s excellent appearance, Jacobs joined the show. It’s his third time on the podcast and Jacobs never disappoints. He brought us up to speed on his injury rehab, what it was like to get his opportunity as an undrafted free agent and how much it hurt to have the season end with a knee injury. He’s a very easy guy to root for and appreciate.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

