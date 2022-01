STREATOR, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illinois American Water is investing approximately $4 million to construct Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection at the Streator water treatment plant. The new treatment technology will support safe drinking water to residents and businesses. As part of the project, two new UV reactors will be installed and will be capable of treating up to 6 million gallons of water a day. The project is expected to be completed this summer.

