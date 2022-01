Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell is the new Chair of the Executive Committee for the Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG). “It is an honor to have been elected by my fellow city and county leaders across the Austin metropolitan area to serve in this role. CAPCOG is committed to encouraging and facilitating cooperation among local governments in conjunction with other levels of government and the private sector for the future development of our region and for the improvement of the health, safety, and welfare of our citizens. I look forward to working with the rest of the Executive Committee and CAPCOG staff as we continue to pursue those goals,” said Mayor Rydell.

TAYLOR, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO