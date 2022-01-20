ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

How to Save Money on Tax Prep and Do Your Own Taxes

By Eric Rosenberg
moneytalksnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. I always used my family’s accountant to do my taxes. He wasn’t cheap, but I thought the expense was justified — until I found some serious errors in my tax return that, had I not caught them, would have cost...

www.moneytalksnews.com

CNET

Tax filing starts today: Don't sleep on these 13 credits and deductions

Tax season has officially started, and as you prepare, don't overlook tax deductions and credits you might be able to claim. With all of the changes to tax laws in 2021, navigating all of the new deductions and credits can be a challenge. For example, there was an expansion of the child tax credit, an extension of the charitable contributions deduction and forgiven student loans are now tax-free through 2025. With so many updates and new tax laws, it's hard to keep track.
INCOME TAX
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

Do You Have Your IRS Letter 6419 For Filing Your Taxes?

Prople didn’t opt out of advance payments received half of their money in 2021, and those who unenrolled from advance payments can both receive their remaining expanded child tax credit money after filing their 2021 taxes, but you need the IRS Letter  which the IRS sent out in late December and will continue to send […]
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Tax Preparation Software#Tax Deductions#Tax Filing#Save Money#Credit Karma
wflx.com

How to get your tax refund as soon as possible

Tax season is here. Starting Monday, the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting returns, but officials warn there could be some delays due to the pandemic. Here's a few tips to help get your refund as soon as possible:. File early and electronically with direct deposit. Check for mistakes and...
INCOME TAX
WKRC

You may be eligible to receive $5,000 on your tax refund thanks to stimulus law

WASHINGTON (WKRC) - Those who welcomed a new baby to their family in 2021, could qualify to receive up to $5,000 on their tax refund this year. This is due to two tax credits in the $1.9 trillion aid package President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021. Parents who meet eligibility requirements would receive $3,600 thanks to an expanded child tax credit and a $1,400 stimulus check for dependents, according to Andy Phillips, director at the Tax Institute at H&R Block.
INCOME TAX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
H&R Block
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CBS Minnesota

Taxpayers Can Now Start Filing For 2021 Income Tax Returns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tax season begins officially for Minnesotans prepping their state income tax returns. Monday is when taxpayers can start filing for both state and federal income taxes for the year 2021. Taxpayers have a few extra days this year to file; they’re due Monday, April 18. The state’s revenue department shared a few pointers Monday morning in anticipation of the kickoff for filing. First, they suggested to check on whether you qualify for free tax preparation. If your adjusted gross income is $73,000 or less, you might qualify to file electronically for free. Additionally, the revenue department suggested filing electronically and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Revenue Dept. Offers Free Tax Filing Online

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tax season is here. It’s time to get ready to file those federal income taxes. The IRS is warning it could be a difficult tax season because of a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and less funding from Congress. The deadline is extended again this year. The IRS wants your taxes filed by April 18. For state taxes, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers about the free website for filing. MyPath offers options for filing, making payments and access to other services. You can find that website by clicking here. Eligible Pennsylvanians can also apply for rebates on their rent or property taxes. The state’s Revenue Department just opened up applications. The program is designed to help older Pennsylvanians, widows, widowers and adults with disabilities. You may qualify for rebates worth hundreds of dollars. To find more information on that, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

