Spring is almost here and it'll be time to break out of our homes and get tons of fresh fruit and veggies at the Bossier City Farmers' Market. Heading to the market on Saturday mornings was pretty much my favorite thing to do during the pandemic. In fact, all of those fresh fruits and veggies probably kept me from gaining another 'quarantine 15!' Clearly, I wasn't alone because a lot of people were venturing out for fresh produce as we were all forced to embrace cooking at home until things opened up a bit. I hope this is one healthy activity that I stick with!

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO