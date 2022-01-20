ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin sits at the last level of crucial price support

By Laszlo Dobos
cryptoslate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrading activity on Wednesday indicates that Bitcoin bulls are fighting hard to keep the market price of bitcoin (BTC) above the crucial support level at around $42,000. According to data from IntoTheBlock, the IOMAP (In/Out of the Money Around Price) reveals that bitcoin currently sits at the last level of crucial...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Support#Btc#Intotheblock#Iomap#Cryptoslate Newsletter
