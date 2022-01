Prior to the pandemic, telehealth was used modestly by most Americans. During the height of the pandemic, its use surged, primarily out of necessity. From February 2020 to April 2020, telehealth utilization increased by a factor of 78 times. Today, a Mercer study noted that despite the fact the majority of midsize to large employers offer a telemedicine benefit, only 9 percent of eligible employees take advantage of it. That is changing, however, as more employers are starting to see the benefits of new telehealth and other solutions designed to save costs, improve productivity and increase employee satisfaction.

