Airline CEOs Freak Out Over 5G Despite Limited Evidence Of Real World Harm

By Karl Bode
Tech Dirt
 4 days ago

We'd already noted that the FAA had been pushing to impose limits on 5G deployments in certain bands due to safety concerns. The problem: the FCC, the agency with the expertise in spectrum interference, has repeatedly stated those concerns are unfounded based on the FCC's own research. The whole feud has...

Tech Dirt

Yet Another Telecom-Backed Think Tank Insists U.S. Broadband Is Great, Actually

U.S. broadband suffers from significant regional monopolization, which directly results in the country being mediocre on nearly every broadband metric that matters... be it broadband prices, coverage, speeds, and customer service. This isn't something to debate; the data is everywhere, and anybody who has spent much time dealing with giants like AT&T or Comcast knows the sector has major problems. By developing national standards U.S. broadband is slow, expensive, inconsistently available, with terrible customer support. The cause has always been regional monopolization and the state and federal corruption that protects it.
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Why Are Airlines Cancelling Over 5G?

It would have been nice if someone had checked with the FAA before rolling out 5G cell service! Airlines are cancelling flights because cell phone companies are rolling out a new version of 5G service, and apparently that can disrupt flying a plane. Rick is a private pilot, so he can see both sides of this issue. Ask yourself this: what’s more important? Ordering a pizza from the plane…or the plane landing safely! Jake Pavelka is a retired commercial airline and instructor pilot, and he provides his expertise. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Major airlines say the 5G doomsday scenario is over

Airline executives breathed a sigh of relief to their investors Thursday, saying they believe the threat to their operations from the rollout of 5G technology is now behind them. Although AT&T and Verizon have agreed only to temporarily delay 5G deployment at major airports, the CEOs of American and United...
Engadget

Why airlines and telecoms are fighting over the 5G rollout

Rollouts of new wireless technologies and standards have not always gone well. When the GSM system debuted, it caused hearing aids to buzz and pop with static while early cell phone signals would occasionally disrupt pacemakers. Today, as carriers expand their 5G networks across the country, they are faced with an equally dangerous prospect: that one of 5G’s spectrum bands may interfere with the radio altimeters aboard commercial aircraft below 2,500 feet, potentially causing their automated landing controls to misjudge the distance from the ground and crash.
AFP

US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G not limited near airports: letter

The chief executives of America's largest airlines warned ahead of Wednesday's 5G service rollout that the technology should be limited near US airports, or risk "significant operational disruption" to travel and shipping. "We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2 miles of airport runways as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022," the CEOs wrote in a Monday letter, which was obtained by AFP -- and also signed by shipping giants FedEx and UPS. The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it had approved some transponders to be safely operated within areas where 5G will be deployed, clearing "as many as 48 of the 88 airports most directly affected by 5G C-band interference." The airlines are worried that remaining limitations at those airports, as well as a large amount of equipment still uncertified, could cause major disruptions.
wfxrtv.com

Airlines sound alarm over 5G service

Mobile phone carriers AT&T and Verizon said they will postpone new wireless service near some U.S. airports planned for this week. The FAA has cleared a number of aircraft to fly into airports with the 5G signals, but missing from the list is the Boeing 777.
TravelPulse

Despite 5G Deal, Some International Airlines Cancel Flights to US

Despite Tuesday’s agreement to delay implementation of new 5G wireless service near airports, at least three international airlines have canceled flights to the U.S. over concerns that the new high-speed 5G could disrupt some plane instrumentations. In the face of increased pressure from the airline industry and intervention from...
NBC News

Airline CEOs sound alarm ahead of 5G rollout

Just 36 hours before AT&T and Verizon deploy their 5G wireless technology, every major U.S. airline and cargo CEO called for the government to keep 5G stations turned off if they’re within two miles of major airports, warning that “immediate intervention is needed to avoid significant operational delays.” Jan. 18, 2022.
simpleflying.com

5G Roll-Out Delayed After Mass Airline Cancelations Forecasted

Telcos Verizon and AT&T have once again delayed deploying the 5G technology near airports after a massive backlash from US airlines. On Tuesday, for the third time, both telcos agreed to hold off rolling out 5G within two miles of airports. Last-minute pause despite telcos saying 5G is safe around...
TravelPulse

Airlines Warn US Government About ‘Harmful Impact’ of 5G Implementation

Officials from several major airlines reached out to the United States government and listed concerns about the implementation of 5G mobile networks and their impact on airplanes. According to Fox Business, the chief executive officers from Alaska Airlines, American, Delta, FedEx, JetBlue, Southwest, United and other carriers sent a letter...
knowtechie.com

Major airlines are still freaking out over new 5G rollout, citing ‘catastrophic’ consequences

UPDATE 1/18/2021 3:18 PM ET: Both AT&T and Verizon have agreed to halt the rollout of their new 5G spectrum in areas around airports. Airlines are once again worried about the rollout of the new C-Band spectrum of 5G frequencies that is set to roll out later this week. Chief executives from several major airlines have come together to pen yet another letter warning about the new 5G implementation.
SKIFT

U.S. Airline CEOs Sound Alarm of a Impending 5G Crisis

Chief executives on Monday cautioned that the "vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded" if 5G wireless technology is allowed to roll out this week. Not exactly what flyers needed to hear after two years of traveling tumult. The chief executives of major U.S. passenger...
Fortune

Delta’s CEO sees 2022 profit for the airline despite COVID

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Delta Air Lines Inc. says the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant will delay a recovery in travel by at least 60 days and contribute to a first-quarter loss but won’t derail the carrier’s expectation to remain profitable for the rest of the year.
