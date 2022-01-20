Kate Middleton Wears Affordable Earrings, Were they a Gift?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have now been married for more than 10 years, but things weren’t always perfect for their pair throughout the duration of their lengthy courtship. Back in 2007 the pair endured a brief split during which Prince William was spotted out at a number of nightclubs letting loose while Middleton kept a brave face. Now royal biographer Ingrid Seward is speaking out about that time in the couple’s relationship, revealing how Kate likely felt.
Kate Middleton is sporting a new 'do following her 40th birthday. Stepping out Wednesday for her first public outing of 2022 with her husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted a slightly darker brunette hue and shorter hairstyle, styled in a signature blowout in a departure from her recent curly stylings. Visiting the Foundling Museum in honor of the U.K.'s first children's charity, Middleton paired her new hairstyle with a black turtleneck and pants paired with a long blue coat.
There's something about Kate. It's not that she looks unrecognizable in her latest portraits, taken by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi and released by the Cambridges in celebration of the Duchess's 40th birthday earlier this week — it's more that they feel somehow revealing. Like the public is getting a glimpse of a softer side of Kate, one which typically hides behind the lacquered shell of perfect, glossy blowout.
The Duke of Cambridge was left "reeling" with Meghan Markle over the comments she made about Kate Middleton in her Oprah Winfrey interview, it has been claimed by an expert. Prince William's "head was all over the place" after his sister-in-law accused Kate of making her cry over the now infamous bridesmaid dress fitting ahead of the Sussexes' 2018 royal wedding.
Kate Middleton marked a life milestone earlier this year. She celebrated her 40th birthday and had a low-key engagement on January 9. Three official portraits of her surfaced ahead of the day, and a source told Us Weekly that they all "delighted" her. She reportedly spent weeks preparing for the material, making the outcome more "thrilling" for her.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for their first joint outing of 2022, visiting the Foundling Museum in London, of which Kate is patron. The Duchess looked elegant in a petrol blue coat with a navy roll neck and trouser combo, but she was also sporting a brand new pair of earrings.
Kate Middleton is a doting mom, and isn't afraid to sometimes shirk tradition to give her kids a semblance of a normal life. But whether she likes it or not, the reality remains that her eldest son, Prince George, will one day be called upon to reign on the United Kingdom—a fact that that all the Cambridges have to contend with in one way or another.
Kate Middleton and Prince William did their second joint engagement of the year together today, one day after their first. And this time, the Duchess of Cambridge bonded with a puppy and even matched the adorable animal with her all-tan look. Kate visited Clitheroe Community Hospital in northeast England with her husband, where she met the dog and hospital staffers.
Royal insiders say the monarchy is counting on one person to save the family’s reputation amidst an ongoing sea of scandal: future queen Kate Middleton. “As the Prince Andrew scandal shows, the monarchy is in desperate need of reassuringly conventional royal performers,” Patrick Jephson, the former chief of staff for Kate’s mother-in-law Princess Diana, told The Post exclusively. “Catherine is just what these troubled royal times need — it’s no exaggeration that the Windsors’ future lies in her hands.”
Kate Middleton and Prince William are all about giving their kids "normal" upbringings (not sure how "normal" life can be when you visit your grandma in a castle, but okay!), which makes casually informing Prince George that he's going to be King one day kinda tricky. Per royal expert Duncan...
The British Royal Family, like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, have faced several controversies throughout 2021. But, despite the challenges, they, also, had lots of things to celebrate, especially the arrival of the new members.
A decade after Kate Middleton commissioned Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton to create her a wedding dress worthy of her initiation into the royal family, the Duchess of Cambridge called upon her favorite designer to make three custom ballgowns for her 40th birthday. Each sublime confection, which drew inspiration from Burton’s most recent collections and reused existing fabrications, showed how far the collaborators have come on their journey together, while marking new ground.
Cast your mind back to the time the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a full pink ensemble, which we couldn't get enough of then, and still aren't over now. On 11 March 2021 the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited School21 in Stratford, East London, to highlight the rollout to secondary schools of a Mentally Healthy Schools, an initiative launched by Kate in 2018.
Being a senior working royal comes with responsibility, pressure, and unbreakable commitments. And just like many working parents, Duchess Catherine is expected to not only fulfill her myriad of obligations, but also to do it alongside being a dedicated mother to her three young children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.
On Wednesday, Kate Middleton and Prince William went on their first joint engagement of the year, a visit to the Foundling Museum, a converted children’s home in London devoted to collecting the history of institutions that cared for abandoned children in the U.K., including a wing of art with paintings by British masters such as Thomas Gainsborough and William Hogarth. While there, they met with a group of young adults who had transitioned out of foster care and were training to provide support for children at the museum.
