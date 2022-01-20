ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Approaches Critical $0.7 Support as Bulls Remain Indecisive

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXRP fell with the overall market in the past few days and is now found just above a critical support. After an attempted rally, XRP’s momentum vanished, and the price quickly took a dive. It is now found above the critical support at $0.70 and seems unable to break higher. The...

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD faces tough spot near $0.60

Ripple price analysis is bullish today. XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.60. Bullish momentum slowly returns. Ripple prices are up today as we anticipate the $0.62 local resistance to be broken, potentially enabling further gains. The fact that XRP/USD has found support at $0.65 could indicate the end of the many-day decline for now, with bears finally worn down.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

XRP, Shiba Inu, LUNA Price Analysis: 23 January

After the market-wide sell-off, XRP picked itself up from its six-month low at $0.5489. Now, it needs to gather thrust to test the 23.6% Fibonacci level. Similarly, Shiba Inu bounced back from the $0.00001708 three-month support and found a barrier at its 4-hour 20-SMA. On the other hand, LUNA reclaimed...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

XRP/USD: Selling Storm Throws Ripple into Dangerous Support

XRP/USD has begun trading today hovering within a storm value range. Ripple, likes its major counterparts, has been hit by a strong wave of selling which lasted into the weekend. XRP/USD actually traded near the 53 cents ratio briefly on the 22nd of January and then managed a reversal higher. However, the upwards trajectory, taking into account the results from the past handful of days, is not bullish parade.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Fights to Maintain $35K: SOL Down 19% on Network Issues (Market Watch)

The crypto market is back in red with massive price losses from Solana, Terra, Cardano, and other altcoins. Bitcoin fights for $35K. After yesterday’s brief signs of revivals in the crypto market, the situation today seems quite gloomy once more. Bitcoin is close to breaking below $35,000, while most altcoins are in a much worse shape, including a massive 19% dump from Solana.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Xrp Approaches Critical#Key Support#Rsi#Binance Futures#Cryptopotato
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Markets Rebound $130B: Bitcoin Recovers 5%, Shiba Inu Up 37% Since Yesterday’s Low

The crypto market has recovered more than $100 billion in a day with BTC standing at $36,000 and the alts with more impressive gains. After the two consecutive days of price slides, bitcoin has reclaimed some ground and stands around $36,000. The altcoins have reacted even better with notable double-digit price gains from Terra, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, and many others.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Eyes Next Critical Support After Reaching 6-Month Low

The Friday crash had driven ETH below $2,500, wicking at $2,300 – a price not seen since July 2021. Key Support levels: $2,300, $2,000. This week’s market carnage was not kind to ETH, which recorded a daily close below $3,000 for the first time since the end of September. Furthermore, ETH saw a low of $2,300 on Bitstamp, at the peak of the collapse.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: This is the Level to Watch If BTC Breaks Below $35K

The past hours saw a massive sell-off, causing an unexpected and enormous plunge to sub-$40K in the price of Bitcoin. The onchain data is showing an absolute capitulation phase in the market, which was intensified by long-term holders just before the crashing to $35K. Long Term Analysis: The Daily Chart.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP peaks at $0.56, begins to retrace

Ripple price analysis is bullish today. XRP/USD reversed yesterday above $0.56. Strong buying pressure was seen overnight. Ripple price analysis is bullish today as we expect more upside to follow after further downside was rejected yesterday. Therefore, XRP/USD should continue even higher today and retrace even more of the previous loss.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Market chaos stokes fears of ‘Crypto Winter’

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Approaches $2500 Support

The Ethereum price prediction is seen moving below the key supports and it may continue to move down towards $2500 if it fails to stay above $2600. As the market opens today, after touching the high of $3034 level, ETH/USD has been dropping with a bearish bias and currently dropping below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. The Ethereum price continue to head towards the south and could break many supports below $2600. On the contrary, the price could correct higher, but it is likely to face sellers below the lower boundary of the channel.
RETAIL
cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX breaks support at $66

Avalanche price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance present at $108. Avalanche trades for $66 as of now. Today’s Avalanche price analysis shows a strong bearish trend gaining momentum. AVAX/USD is currently trading at $66, down 11.51% in the past 24 hours, with a trading volume of $1,021,123,133. The market capped yesterday in a crashing momentum and is opening today with severe bearish signs adding to yesterday’s crash below the $68 mark. In addition, the volatility increases, giving the bears more opportunity to strengthen their hold.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot price analysis: DOT recovers $18.00 support but can the bulls hold on?

Polkadot price analysis suggests sideways movement below $20.00. The Polkadot price analysis shows that despite the strong bearish activity, the bulls are able to fight back and have recovered from the lows of $16.17 to the current level above $18.50. However, strong bearish pressure still weighs on the price action making upwards movement difficult.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bears prepare for 40% collapse

XRP price has seen its uptrend retreat and is now at risk of falling an additional 40%. Ripple failed to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm as bears target $0.38. XRP may be able to discover reliable support at $0.63 before dropping further. XRP price slipped below the lower boundary of the...
STOCKS
The US Sun

What is XRP and why is the price dropping?

CRYPTOCURRENCY XRP has continued its months-long nosedive this week, hitting its lowest price since July. The eighth biggest coin has struggled since early September, losing more than half its value as dozens of cryptocurrencies have floundered. cryptocurrency live blog for the latest Bitcoin updates. Before investing in any cryptocurrency, you...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 1/21: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, LUNA, DOT, AVAX, DOGE

Bitcoin (BTC) and most major altcoins continue to witness a bloodbath on Jan. 21 and the result of the most recent downturn has been a $200 billion reduction in market capitalization. A new report by Huobi Research, in collaboration with Blockchain Association Singapore, forecast Bitcoin to enter a bear market...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Despite the Price Crash: Bitcoin Hash Rate and Mining Difficulty at ATH

Bitcoin’s mining difficulty went through another positive readjustment leading to a new ATH, similarly to the hash rate. BTC’s price, though, keeps dumping. While bitcoin’s price went through another steep correction in the past 24 hours, the network’s robustness only increases. The BTC hash rate recently tapped a new all-time high, while the mining difficulty went through a 9% positive adjustment, leading to a peak of its own.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy