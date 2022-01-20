New candidates file for clerk, school board

Two new candidates have filed for magistrate offices in Russell County. Phillip Aaron filed for Magistrate in District 2. He is the lone challenger for incumbent Mickey Garner. Darry Flatt also filed to join the race for Magistrate in District 3. He joins a crowded field with Zach Wilson, Chase...
More Killeen and Harker Heights candidates have filed to run for the May 7 municipal election. Harker Heights jeweler Tony Canterino has filed for the Place 3 Harker Heights City Council seat. The place is currently held by Jackeline Soriano-Fountain but she is termed out so therefore will not be...
More incumbents filed to run for office in Fayette County late last week. Current magistrate Shawn L. Campbell, and Pat Gray, the current Fayette County Board of Education president who represents the New Haven District, each submitted their candidacy paperwork. Campbell will seek election to the unexpired magistrate term in...
All 3 Incumbents Seeking Reelection To Sulphur Springs ISD Board Of Trustees. Candidate filing for the May 7 school and municipal elections opened Wednesday morning and will continue during business hours through Feb. 18, 2022. Sulphur Springs ISD School Board. All three incumbents — Craig Roberts, Leesa Toliver, John Prickette...
The first day to file for a place on the May 7 local election ballot opens Jan. 19. Seats up for grabs are on Keller City Council, the town councils for Trophy Club and Westlake, and the board of trustees for Keller ISD and Northwest ISD. Fort Worth City Council...
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several candidates have made campaign announcements and picked up petitions at the Montgomery County Election Commission for the May 3 County Primary. Note that this will be a party primary to select party nominees. They are identified below as R (Republican) or D (Democrat),...
Dubois Co. - Dubois County Circuit Court Clerk Amy Kippenbrock has announced that she will seek reelection to the office. Kippenbrock, age 47, was elected to the office in 2018 having served as Chief Deputy Clerk from 2017-2018. She has filed seeking the Republican Party nomination in the May Primary.
Two seats on the Howard County Board of Education will be available to candidates in 2022. We have heard that one current Board member will not seek reelection in 2022 (Vicky Cutroneo) and the other Board member up for reelection in 2022 (Dr. Chao Wu) has not formally announced his plans to date (although there is a lot of speculation on what he might be doing this election cycle out there today).
Several Fayette County incumbents were among those who filed 2022 paperwork Monday at the Fayette County Courthouse on the first day candidates could officially register to run in the May primary election in West Virginia. Current Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly registered to begin her bid to retain the clerk's...
CENTER – The 2022 election cycle is well underway in Knox County. The primary election will be held Tuesday, May 10, and the general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The following seats are up for election in Wausa and Lincoln Township this year:. -Wausa Village Board of...
Listen to the radio version of this story as it aired on Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations. School board candidates would be forced to declare a political party under legislation Indiana lawmakers are considering, but everyone who testified at the bill's first hearing Tuesday opposed the bill. House Bill 1182 would...
Candidates for Indiana local school boards soon may be required to run for office with a political party label next to their names. House Bill 1182, sponsored by state Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, would end the state's longstanding practice of nonpartisan school board elections by mandating every school board candidate identify as a Republican, a Democrat or an independent.
A new proposed bill by a local lawmaker would get rid of school board candidates cross-filing. State Representative Marci Mustello introduced an amendment that would remove candidates’ ability to cross-file as both Republicans and Democrats in school board races. Cross-filing is seen in many local judicial races, like district...
The Carson City School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday night approved six candidates for its superintendent position to be interviewed Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 and gave consensus to the Nevada Association of School Boards to narrow its interview questions. During its special meeting Tuesday night to discuss its...
KEARNEY — Nathan Leach has filed for a seat on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education. Leach is the first candidate to file for the KPS Board. Board members whose terms are expiring are Wendy Kreis and Drew Blessing, both elected in 2018, and veteran Alex Straatmann, who was reelected in 2018.
(WASHINGTON) -- With the midterm elections officially taking center stage in national politics, GOP candidates up and down the ballot are taking advantage of nationwide divides over education issues -- homing in on controversies over how much power school boards should have to bolster their campaigns. Parental involvement, curriculum choices,...
Randy Allen-Scott Candidate for school board District 5 has released a series of proposals to support transportation department to get back on track. His proposals, among others, include that he will drive a school bus route in the east district once a week on Friday afternoons. Scott’s other proposals to support transportation are as follows:
Indiana House Bill 1182 would require school board candidates to add their political party affiliation to the ballot, or identify as independent. The races are currently nonpartisan. | Dylan Peers McCoy / Chalkbeat.
State Rep. Glen Casada, who represents Williamson County as part of Tennessee's 63rd district, filed on Monday to run for Williamson County clerk, a position currently held by Jeff Whidby. Whidby's grandmother, Elaine Anderson, previously held the position from 1988-2019 before resigning due to health concerns. The Williamson County Commission...
