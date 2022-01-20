New candidates file for clerk, school board

Two seats on the Howard County Board of Education will be available to candidates in 2022. We have heard that one current Board member will not seek reelection in 2022 (Vicky Cutroneo) and the other Board member up for reelection in 2022 (Dr. Chao Wu) has not formally announced his plans to date (although there is a lot of speculation on what he might be doing this election cycle out there today).

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO