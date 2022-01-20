Rising oil prices put gas prices in the danger zone

UNDATED -- Gas prices keep going up. Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16 a gallon. Prices in Minnesota are 9.3 cents higher than a month ago and 88.1 cents higher than a year ago. The national...
With oil prices remaining elevated, average gas prices inched up in most states over the last week, even as gasoline demand weakened, a testament to how concerned oil markets are with unrest in oil-producing nations. “With all eyes on the Russia/Ukraine situation, oil will likely remain north of $80 per...
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 4.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 89.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices haven’t moved much, even as the price of crude rises to multi-year highs.
The average price for gasoline in Florida is $3.23 per gallon. That’s 1-cent more than a week ago and the same price as this time last month.
“Oil prices have surged in 2022, but pump prices have been pretty flat so far,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s possible that the seasonable downturn in gasoline demand has helped pump prices resist the upward pressure from the oil market. However, if oil prices keep logging weekly gains, it’s only a matter of...
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are under pressure on Friday, amid an unexpected rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, according to a government report released the previous session. Profit-taking ahead of the week-end and next week’s Fed meeting are also being blamed for the weakness. Furthermore,...
Gas prices are still steadily rising across Georgia, and across the United States. According to AAA, Georgia had another increase this week, making the average price $3.13 per gallon. That’s 2 cents more than last week, 2 cents more than last month, and 89 cents more than this time last year.
Petrol prices should be cut by as much as 3p a litre despite a 10% leap in wholesale costs since Christmas, according to new analysis.Since mid-December average petrol prices have been “stuck in a rut” at between 145.5p to 146.0p a litre, the AA said.This is despite wholesale prices falling from 54.3p a litre in the second week of November to 46.3p over Christmas, and remaining below 51p even with a surge in oil prices to a seven-year high.The AA said the “stubborn refusal” by fuel retailers not to pass on more than 2p a litre in savings has seen...
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices increased in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid a continued increase in crude oil prices and despite a drop in consumer demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.38, up a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.54 a gallon a year ago at this time.
Gas prices are on the rise all around North Dakota and across the country. If you look around Bismarck-Mandan, the gas prices seem to be rising in the blink of an eye. I swear it was only $2.99 around town just days ago. Now, the Cenex across the street from my work has worked its way up to $3.29! And they say the gas prices are just going to keep rising - like they always do. But one lucky North Dakota city has actually seen a recent gas price drop.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.96 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents more than it was on this day last week and is 84 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.35 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo and San Antonio are paying the least at $2.87 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.32, which is two cents more when compared to this day last week and 93 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Climbing crude oil prices are sending pump prices higher despite lower demand for gas. Crude oil prices have surged to around $85 per barrel, elevating gas prices at a time of year when they are usually at seasonal lows. Triple A’s Marie Dodds says the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.31, its highest price since December 2021. The Oregon average is $3.92, now at its highest price since July 2014. And in Bend, the average for a gallon of regular is $4.02. According to Dodds, the jump in crude oil prices is fueled by the perception that the COVID-19 Omicron variant may ebb, allowing the world’s economies to expand.
Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Thursday. Today's AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump. Current - Regular: $2.999; Mid-grade: $3.247; Premium: $3.471; Diesel: $3.283. Yesterday – Regular: $2.973; Mid-grade: $3.216; Premium: $3.442; Diesel: $3.268. Year ago - Regular: $2.112; Mid-grade: $2.357; Premium: $2.574; Diesel:...
You may have noticed higher gas prices this week in the Carolinas. AAA says the higher prices are due to elevated costs of crude oil- which rose 6% in the last week in the U.S. “Oil is a key factor when it comes to gasoline and accounts for roughly half...
Florida gas prices are being dragged higher by the rising price of oil. The U.S. price for crude increased 6% last week, as global supplies struggle to meet demand. The average price for gasoline rose 3 cents per gallon last week. The state average is now $3.22 per gallon, which remains 14 cents less than the 2021 high of $3.36 per gallon.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you drove by a gas station on the way to work or school this morning with the price of regular gas cheaper than $3.22, you should have stopped and fueled up. That is because prices at the pump are going up. The American Automobile Association...
Oil prices are back up over 80 dollars a barrel. How long before this price surge starts showing up at the pump?
Gas Buddy Lead Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Hann told WWL this early in the year rise in oil prices will mean the price at the pump…
