ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK's Juro raises USD 23 mln in Series B

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK-based Juro, the contract automation platform, has raised USD 23 million in Series B funding, increasing its market valuation by more than five times. The investment round takes Juro’s total...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Bitcoin trading platform Shakepay gets CAD 44 mln in Series A

Shakepay, a Canadian Bitcoin technology company helping customers to buy and earn Bitcoin through financial applications, announces a USD 44 million CAD Series A investment. The new funding brings the company to a CAD 313 million valuation. The raise is led by QED Investors, a US-based venture capital firm that invests in businesses that disrupts and empowers the financial technology industry.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Moroccan startup Chari raises bridge round at USD 100 mln valuation

Morocco-based ecommerce startup Chari has raised a bridge round of funding that values the company at USD 100 million, to test the BNPL services with its existing customers. Chari allows traditional proximity store owners in Morocco to order products and have them delivered. It works with more than 50% of the proximity stores in Casablanca, Morocco, has expanded into Tunisia, and in August announced the acquisition of mobile credit book application Karny.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Accel to invest in BizCarta to enhance presence in managed security practice

India-based fintech Accel has announced it is acquiring a minority stake in BizCarta Technologies, a cyber security consulting and services company based in Bangalore. This initiative is in line with the company's objective of expanding its IT security services portfolio. The company will be setting up a Security Operations Centre in Chennai to offer managed security services. The move to acquire BizCarta was initiated in April 2020 but delayed due to Covid related uncertainties.
BUSINESS
The Independent

M&C Saatchi rejects increased bid from software millionaire

The independent directors of M&C Saatchi have rejected an increased bid from its largest shareholder and chair.A company linked to businesswoman Vin Murria, a software entrepreneur, increased its offer by more than a fifth on Monday, but was rebuffed by the board, which was buoyed by stronger-than-expected results on Friday.M&C also said on Friday that an investigation into its accounting, stemming from a 2019 scandal, had closed without the authorities taking enforcement action.On Monday, Ms Murria’s company, AdvancedAdvT, tabled two different potential offers for the communications group.One offer would pay for the merger purely in AdvancedAdvT’s shares. Investors in M&C...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Us Dollar#Capital Fund#Uk
Variety

Gallic Startup Dark Matters Launches First Ever Virtual Production Facility in France

Founded in February 2021, French startup Dark Matters is set to unveil Gaul’s first virtual production facility. Setting up camp 23 miles from Paris, the 180,000 square-foot studio will open its doors this coming April, offering the local industry five new soundstages equipped for both traditional production and the LED-backed virtual sets made famous by the ILM Stagecraft system used on “The Mandalorian.” Backed by €10 million ($11.3 million) in VC funding from Paris-based firms Anaxago and CapHorn, and benefiting from another $2.2 million in public support, the full-service facility will be split between four core departments, focusing on hardware and...
BUSINESS
iotbusinessnews.com

Cellular IoT Connectivity Provider EMnify Raises $57M (€50M) in Series B Funding from One Peak

EMnify receives $57 million investment from London-based growth fund One Peak as sole investor. Capital will accelerate EMnify’s global expansion and push forward the development of its proprietary borderless cellular IoT technology. The company plans to double its headcount in 2022 to supercharge growth. EMnify, the leading cloud-based platform...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Vartana announces its launch with USD 57 mln

Vartana, a provider of managed checkout and BNPL options for businesses, has announced its launch with USD 57 million in seed funding. The new capital includes USD 7 million in equity led by technology firm Audacious Ventures and USD 50 million in debt from i80 Group, a specialty finance firm providing capital and support to breakthrough fintech and proptech companies. Participation in the round also included Flex Capital and several angel investors.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
thepaypers.com

Financial service provider Auto1 FT develops blockchain-based B2C finance solution

Financial service provider Auto1 FT has announced offering fully automated, digital end customer car loans (B2C financing). The former subsidiary of Auto1 offers digital financing solutions for the used car market. The start-up was founded in 2017 and is currently active in Germany and France with headquarters in Berlin and Amsterdam. So far, Auto1 FT has focused on the B2B business of used car dealers.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Animoca raises USD 360 mln in latest funding roung

Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based outfit that has managed to put its stamp on popular NFT and metaverse brands, has raised roughly USD 360 million in fresh funding. The new funding brings the company at a valuation of more than USD 5 billion. It’s a big leap from the USD 2.2 billion valuation the company was assigned in October when it raised a USD 65 million round. The company has now raised an estimated USD 604 million. The capital raise involved the issue of 111,173,515 new shares, which investors bought from Animoca Brands at the equivalent of USD 3.24 per share.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Contract Automation Platform Company Juro Raises $23 Million

Juro recently announced it raised $23 million in Series B funding. These are the details. Contract automation platform company Juro recently announced it has raised $23 million in Series B funding, increasing its market valuation by more than 5 times. Eight Roads led the funding round. And Juro is now used in over 85 countries and by 6,000 companies including Deliveroo, Cazoo, Trustpilot and TheRealReal.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Water Sustainability Company WINT Raises $15 Million In Series B

WINT Water Intelligence recently announced it raised $15 million in funding. These are the details. WINT Water Intelligence — a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial and industrial applications — recently announced it has completed a $15 million Series B funding round. This funding round was led by Insight Partners with participation from existing investors including Marius Nacht, one of Israel’s leading serial entrepreneurs, founders, and investors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thepaypers.com

Contactless ordering system Leslie launches in the US

UK-based fintech startup Leslie has begun its expansion the US, 12 weeks after launch. On-table ordering startup, Leslie, is bringing its hospitality technology to food service and hospitality companies in the US, 12 weeks after its initial launch. The UK-based company, which offers customers a simplified way to order, tip, and pay, is accessible to end users via a QR code with no app download required. Delivering a seamless user experience and checkout process, Leslie enables these services via a customers’ smartphone instantly.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Bank North secures GBP 1.55 mln in crowdfunding campaign

Bank North, a fintech-enabled bank has secured 114% (GBP 1.55 million) of its GBP 1.35 million target from 486 investors with 17 days left in its crowdfunding campaign carried out via Crowdcube. Bank North reports a GBP 65,432,649 pre-money valuation, 2.32% Equity, a GBP 0.25 share price. Bank North confirmed...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Worldine partners with Kilo Health for expansion plans

Europe-based payments and transactional services company Worldline has been selected by digital health and wellness platform Kilo Health as its digital payments partner to boost the latter’s international expansion strategy. With an estimated global market worth at USD 1.5 trillion, the health sector experienced a surge in the pandemic...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

ECOMMPAY expands its Open Banking capabilities across Europe

ECOMMPAY, an international payment service provider with its own fintech ecosystem for business growth, has announced the expansion of its Open Banking capabilities to cover Romania, Spain, and Greece. ECOMMPAY’s Open Banking solution now covers 20 countries with users able to connect to 2,000 banks, allowing them to make instant...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Opportunities in Open Banking – HID Global interview

HID`s Global Senior Director of Strategy and Product Delivery for Consumer Authentication, Paul Jones talks about Open Banking and how to balance user experience and security. How do you see consumer expectations and financial regulations evolving?. Today’s digital natives are inundated with cool apps that let them not only move...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Customer referral platform Mention Me raises $25M Series B led by Octopus Ventures

The London-based startup helps businesses turn referrals into a channel for acquiring customers, while also gathering data for other marketing activities. Mention Me now plans to expand into the U.S., and develop its product offering. Customers include Puma, Pret a Manger, InsurTech Bought By Many, Bloom & Wild and ASOS.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Monneo expands local banking network

UK-based Monneo, a virtual IBAN and corporate account provider has partnered with a global money transfer services provider to expand its local banking network. This new partnership will indirectly add 60 banks to Monneo’s existing network in Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia, and will help to speed up transaction times on cross-border payments.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy